Who is most underrated Titan?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Let's get to our first regular-season mailbag. We've got two questions from Tennessee Titans fans that generate the same answer so let's knock them both out:

Which Titans player is the most underrated and will surprise a lot of people this season? — Stranger (@StrangerFO4) September 9, 2017

Which 2nd year titan do you think will make the biggest leap #QforCam — Michael Gramola (@Gramola89) September 9, 2017

The answer is safety Kevin Byard for both questions.

First, "underrated" is relative. Byard has generated some notice from Titans fans who follow the team closely, but he's certainly underrated on a national scale based upon what I believe he will be this season.

The Titans shelled out cash to bring in cornerback Logan Ryan and safety Johnathan Cyprien via free agency in March. Then they drafted cornerback Adoree' Jackson in the first round a month later. Those are typically the names that come up from a national perspective when discussing the Titans' secondary. Byard, a 2016 Titans third-round pick, is still building his name after being a part-time starter in 2016.

That brings us to the second question from Michael about which second-year player will make the biggest jump. This answer is also Byard, which largely explains why he'll be considered underrated once the 2017 season is over.

Byard started the last seven games of 2016 as a part of Tennessee's constantly changing secondary. In that period, he established himself as a player with high potential. It was hidden a bit because of the Titans overall back-end struggles.

People inside the Titans' organization, starting with defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau, have raved about Byard, feeling comfortable enough to put the pressure of expectations on his shoulders. There's plenty of belief that he'll become a Pro Bowl-caliber safety sooner than later.

Byard's mission starts Sunday when he and the Titans secondary test their worth against the Raiders' Derek Carr and his receiving duo of Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree.

"It’s a great challenge," Byard said. "It’s also a great opportunity for us as a secondary to show the improvement we made over the offseason and the preseason."

On the field and in the locker room, it's clear to see Byard's confidence and comfort in his role. He is locked in with a strong safety trio alongside Cyprien and hard-hitting third safety Da'Norris Searcy.

While the Titans secondary has some questions yet to be answered, Byard isn't one of them.