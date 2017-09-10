Titans still searching for their identity after loss to Raiders

Titans QB Marcus Mariota runs up the side of the field for a 10-yard touchdown with protection from TE Delanie Walker, who comes up with a huge block. (0:25)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- From the first play -- a head-scratcher of a failed onside kick -- the Tennessee Titans didn't have enough to keep up with the Oakland Raiders in Sunday's battle of AFC division favorites.

The Titans' performance Sunday didn't scream lack of preparation or talent. It felt like a talented team still searching for its identity. They spent the entire offseason upgrading receiving weapons, and the smash-mouth running attack felt forgotten. The Raiders outlasted them 26-16.

Marcus Mariota had a decent yet unspectacular return to regular season action finishing 25-of-41 with 256 passing yards. He showed his dangerous legs (three rushes for 25 yards and a touchdown) and ability to make improvised plays on the move. But the third-year quarterback also reminded us of his bouts of inaccuracy when his footwork is off and how he' won't consistently carry a team when the running game struggles. DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry combined for 18 carries and 69 yards.

Marcus Mariota had a decent return to regular season action finishing 25-of-41 with 256 passing yards. It was not enough to save the Titans in a 26-16 loss to the Raiders. Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee's defense struggled with tackling and coverage lapses showed the secondary is still a question mark. The Titans pass rush didn't get much consistent pressure on Derek Carr, notching just two sacks which came on back-to-back plays. This unit played OK, but it failed to notch a turnover or stop when its team needed it the most, particularly late in the fourth quarter.

It's just one loss, and with the uncertainty of the AFC South there's no reason for concern just yet. But finding an identity won't come overnight.

What it means: The Titans will need to figure out how to re-establish their running game as the center of their offense. DeMarco Murray, Derrick Henry and the Titans offensive line are too talented to be used as a secondary piece in an evolving offense. The Titans lost their third straight matchup to the Raiders in Nashville in as many years. The Titans can't truly be considered a contender until they beat them. Missed opportunity Sunday.

What I liked: Corey Davis is going to be a special weapon in the offense. He was limited in his NFL debut Sunday coming off a hamstring injury that cost him the entire preseason, but he still impressed with six catches for 69 yards including a nice 23-yard catch down the right sideline. Mariota also showed he was back from injury and isn't afraid to get hit or run.

What I didn’t like: Too often the Titans cornerbacks were pushed around. Yes, Tennessee was down starting cornerback LeShaun Sims but the size of their cornerbacks could be a season-long problem. Adoree' Jackson was picked on often by Derek Carr with up-and-down results. I like that Jackson battled, but he may have some limitations that won't go away even with growth. Again, that running game has to be better.

Fantasy fallout: Mariota's running touchdown and decent yard total salvaged his day, but no passing touchdowns hurt his overall upside. Murray owners may be a little concerned with his 44 yards and it may be smart to temper his expectations until we see what identity the Titans want to form. Davis is the big winner. If he's available, pick him up in your league. Now.

What’s next: The Titans are scheduled to play at Jacksonville Sunday, if the weather holds up, which could be a prime chance to fix many of their woes. The Jaguars are coming off a strong victory over Houston, but this is a team Tennessee should sweep if they're to be a true AFC contender.