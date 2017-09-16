Will the Titans still be a run-heavy team?

This weekly mailbag will address a Tennessee Titans question that is stewing among the fan base. Pass-run balance is Saturday's topic of choice.

?? about identity and getting away from smash mouth in week 1. Do you think we see more pass, back to run or balanced attack? #QforCam — Kenneth Krahl (@TexasSports1015) September 15, 2017

Kenneth, that's a good question, one I examined after their 26-16 Week 1 loss to the Oakland Raiders. The Titans have embraced an exotic smashmouth mentality since Mike Mularkey took over as head coach, but nearly all of their offseason offensive additions boosted their passing attack. Does that mean Tennessee will be flipping its identity? The answer I've concluded is "shifting" may be a better word here than "flipping."

First, "run-heavy" is relative to the rest of the league. In today's pass-happy NFL, no team is truly run-heavy. The 2016 Titans had 532 passing plays, including their 28 sacks, compared to 476 running plays. That means 52.8 percent of Tennessee's offensive reps were passing plays, third-fewest in the NFL but still slightly favoring the pass. Dallas and Buffalo each had a higher percentage of run plays, but no NFL teams had more runs than passes.

Titans offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie said he wants the offense to be "machine-like," with an ability to run at will until an opponent submits, while also threatening the defense with its passing game to keep that D in nickel all game. That's every offensive coordinator's dream, but the Titans finally have the talent to make it feasible. Efficiency is more important to Robiskie than volume.

"If you run the ball 10 times, you can knock the hell out of somebody 10 times. You don't have to run it 50 times to say, 'Oh boy, I'm tough,'" Robiskie said. "I don't necessarily think it's how many you run the ball. It's what do you do when you call a run."

DeMarco Murray carried the ball only 12 times in Week 1, but his focus is team-oriented. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Robiskie pointed to a Titans win in 2016 in which DeMarco Murray ran the ball 12 times, same as last Sunday against Oakland. But he had 89 yards in last year's game, instead of the 44 he accumulated against the Raiders. Murray and Derrick Henry averaged 3.8 yards per carry on a combined 18 runs in Week 1.

My take is the Titans would love to keep the running game at the center of their offense. Their bevy of receiving weapons, including Rishard Matthews, Corey Davis, Eric Decker and Delanie Walker, along with Marcus Mariota's progression as a quarterback also means the Titans will likely open up the offense more.

Tennessee had 41 passes to 21 total runs against Oakland. They were behind at times, but the game was close throughout, so there was no reason to abandon the run. I asked Murray if he wants more than 12 carries in Week 2 against Jacksonville. He said he wants to win, the right team-oriented answer, but he noted that the offense wants to be a physical bunch and leaning on the running game takes pressure off everyone.

I'd imagine the run-ratio is more balanced in Week 2, even with the Jaguars' stout front seven. When the season is over, I picture the Titans' run-pass balance somewhere close to a split of their 52.8 percent pass offense in 2016 and their 62 percent pass offense in 2015.