Titans not sleeping on Russell Wilson, dormant Seahawks offense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Logan Ryan has seen enough of Russell Wilson creating chaos against defenses to believe that the Seattle Seahawks' offensive statistics tell the whole story. Seattle has scored 21 points and just one touchdown in its first two games, which has it sandwiched between Indianapolis and Houston in terms of total offense.

The Seahawks' offensive line struggles and an inconsistent running game continue to put a lot of pressure on Wilson. He's the type of quarterback who can improvise and win in spite of those limitations. So as the Tennessee Titans prepare to host the Seahawks this Sunday, containing Wilson's legs will be priority No. 1 for its defense.

"The key is to compete for four quarters, that guy is a competitor," said Ryan, who beat Wilson in Super Bowl XLIX while he played for the Patriots. "Everyone has to do their job, tackle and prevent the extended plays because he's going to make plays with his feet."

Tennessee's defense is coming off a stout Week 2 performance against the Jaguars where it forced three Blake Bortles turnovers, contained Leonard Fournette and eliminated big plays. Sunday will be a chance to replicate that against a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

The Titans defense will get a great simulation of Wilson in practice from their franchise quarterback, Marcus Mariota. Unlike last week against Bortles and the Jags, stopping the running back and forcing difficult downhill throws won't be enough to beat Seattle. They'll need to be disciplined in their rush lanes and may employ a spy in certain situations to limit Wilson's scrambles. Defensive backs will also have to be prepared to play backyard football.

"Play is never over," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said. "If we’re not in tight coverage and he gets out of the pocket, you're talking about bad things can happen. He has a history of that and we know that. We know the potency of this offense. Regardless of what's taken place the first two weeks we'll be ready for what they're capable of doing."

Tennessee might have its most success attacking Seattle like Green Bay and San Francisco did in the first two weeks. That means harassing the Seahawks' makeshift offensive line and forcing Wilson to run for his life. It's the type of game where Jurrell Casey, Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan earn their money.

Seattle struggled out of the gate last season, scoring 15 points in their first two matchups before exploding for 37 points in their third game.

It was receiver Doug Baldwin, who will likely be covered primarily by Ryan on Sunday, who sparked the offense's resurgence with 164 receiving yards. He's still Wilson's favorite target and many of their connections come off freelance extended plays.

The Titans still respect the dangers that Wilson and the dormant Seahawks offense present. It'll certainly test their eyes.