Similarities between Marcus Mariota, Russell Wilson helping defenses prepare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There's no better scout quarterbacks for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks this week than their own starting QBs.

The Titans have upped their situational competitive periods this week, allowing the first-team defense to deal with Marcus Mariota's legs in the same way that Russell Wilson's legs will be a priority on Sunday. Both coaches, Mike Mularkey and Pete Carroll, said the similarities between the two quarterbacks will only help their defenses get a great look for their opponent.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota admires Russell Wilson's ability to get outside the pocket and make plays. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

"It helps," Mularkey said. "They're actually about as live as the game. There's been a number of instances that they've had to try to stop him out of the pocket.

"Both dangerous with their legs. Both dangerous out of the pocket. The zone-read is very similar. They're both dangerous when they get the ball in their hands."

Mariota doesn't have a personal relationship with Wilson, but he does admire elements of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback's game. He remembers, as a freshman backup, watching Wilson up close in the 2012 Rose Bowl when Oregon defeated Wilson's Wisconsin Badgers.

Wilson's ability to improvise is what catches Mariota's eyes the most. The Titans' offensive line doesn't press him into as many situations as the Seahawks' struggling front does with Wilson, but as a young quarterback he's still trying to perfect that part of his game.

"That's a great opportunity, when you get outside the pocket, to make big plays. He does a great job of it. I think that's how they won last week against San Francisco is making a play like that," Mariota said. "He's done it consistently throughout his career, and I'd love to be able to do that."

The Seahawks have never played Mariota, and the Titans haven't faced Wilson since 2013, a 20-13 loss in Seattle. With a lack of familiarity, both teams' film study and live reps against their own quarterback will have to do.

Cornerback Logan Ryan mentioned Wilson's knack for extending plays as their top priority this week, especially since the Seahawks are still trying to get their footing as an offense. "Finish" has been a popular buzz word around the locker room.

Mularkey mentioned the Titans might consider employing a spy on Wilson; rookie linebacker Jayon Brown or defensive back Curtis Riley would seem to be ideal candidates. That doesn't mean the Titans' defensive game plan will be conservative or focused on containment.

"We’re going to get him," Mularkey said of Wilson, who has been sacked six times this season.

On the other side of the ball, the Seahawks are preparing for both DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry to lead the Titans run game, even though the former's status is up in the air due to a hamstring injury. Mariota isn't as integral to his offense's success as Wilson is, but Seattle has seen Mariota change games with his legs too.

Like Tennessee, Seattle has used Wilson as a baseline for its defense to prepare for Mariota and the Titans' zone read. Sunday's game will show which team got the most out of these reps.

"[Mariota and Wilson] have similar capacities as quarterbacks in that they have the running abilities that a lot of guys don't have. We do see it, we work at it," Carroll said. "That doesn't mean you play it well, but we are familiar with it and we'll see what we can do this week."