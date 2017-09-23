Who steps up for the Titans while Corey Davis is out?

Tedy Bruschi and Herm Edwards believe Tennessee will dominate the run against Seattle's defense which will force Russell Wilson to do more on offense. (0:55)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- This week has been all about DeMarco Murray's health for Tennessee Titans fans and fantasy owners, but another offensive starter, rookie receiver Corey Davis, will miss Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. That brings us to this week's mailbag question.

You see Taywan getting more touches with his production and Corey Davis' injury? #QforCam — john (@john_5652) September 22, 2017

I'm sitting in the front row of the 'get Taywan Taylor the ball' boat. The old football cliche is you can't teach speed. Taylor is the fastest Titans receiver and, per NFL NextGen stats, the fastest recorded ball carrier in the NFL this season at 21.44 mph.

Taylor provides big play potential and a different dynamic for the Titans every time he's on the field. Though Davis' absence will be a blow for the offense, it'll also be an opportunity for Taylor to consistently prove why he needs to be more than just a gadget player for the Titans.

He got six offensive plays in Week 1. His reps doubled to 12 in Week 2. Progress, but it's not enough.

Rookie receiver Taywan Taylor has the speed to deliver big plays for the Titans. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

"The more he does things good in games, you're going to find ways to get him the ball more," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said.

Now it's a matter of logistics. It's tough to get a fourth receiver a ton of reps on a team built around its running game. That's understandable, but Taylor will force defenses to defend the Titans differently. He will likely be the top beneficiary of Davis' absence.

Taylor flashed throughout training camp and the preseason, but his first NFL regular-season splash was a 17-yard end around in the second quarter against Jacksonville. One quarter later, Taylor was on the receiving end of the biggest play of the game -- a 42-yard reception off a 'go' route in which he blew past big money Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye. Pure speed.

The most impressive thing about that play was he ran it virtually perfectly. Offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie is adamant about not looking back to soon for the ball and the route consists of more than just running fast and straight.

"You've got to know the defender's leverage, technique and how he's trying to play it. Is he trying to ride you or run with you pound for pound? You got to go against that and disguise it," said Taylor, a Titans 2017 third-round pick out of Western Kentucky. "I try to play fast, not hesitating, getting a good release off the line. You've got to do a good job of stacking and using your hands while also keeping space on the outside to give the quarterback some room."

It's a safe bet that the Titans will call more 'go' routes for Taylor.

Rishard Matthews, the Titans' third down and big-catch monster, and Eric Decker, who has had a slow start to his season, will see upticks in targets with Davis gone. Tennessee will also integrate more two- and three-tight end sets utilizing Jonnu Smith and Phillip Supernaw in addition to starter Delanie Walker. But Taylor is the player most likely to see a significant increase in his role.

Taylor has been quietly and patiently waiting for his opportunity. He'll soon get his chance. In Week 1, the Titans had three receivers -- Matthews, Decker and Davis -- play at least 65-percent of their offensive snaps. It was just Matthews and Decker with that designation in week 2 because of Davis' injury and the Titans' dedication to the run game. Now Taylor seems likely to see the most snaps of his young career Sunday.