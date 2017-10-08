Mike Mularkey feels better about Marcus Mariota's chances to play vs. Colts

Jay Cutler throws for only 92 yards, but connects with Jarvis Landry on the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of Miami's 16-10 win against Tennessee. (1:20)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Quarterback help may be on the way for the Tennessee Titans.

After missing Sunday's 16-10 loss against the Miami Dolphins, there's a reasonable chance Marcus Mariota (hamstring) can return for the Titans' game against the Indianapolis Colts next Monday night.

"I feel better about that one than this one," coach Mike Mularkey said with a smile after the game. Mariota's potential return is one of the only things worth a smile regarding the Titans' offense Sunday.

Marcus Mariota watched Sunday's game from the sideline. AP Photo/Joel Auerbach

Mularkey refuted an NFL Network report that stated Mariota would need to miss two to four weeks with his hamstring injury. He seemed optimistic about his chances for the Colts showdown if Mariota showed some more mobility.

"You can listen to NFL Network or you can listen to me," Mularkey said. "When I say day-to-day, I’m going to tell you like it is."

Mularkey said Mariota didn't get "real close" to playing Sunday, saying their franchise quarterback's lack of mobility against a strong defensive front and the road environment had an impact on the decision. He did note the decision would have been a lot harder if it was a playoff game.

Mariota threw 15- to 20-yard stationary throws in practice last week, but he'll need to be able to move around in the pocket to avoid a rush and make quick movements without worry of re-injury in order to play against the Colts.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a knee injury in the Titans' loss to the Dolphins and will have an MRI back in Tennessee to determine the severity. Lewan, who said his knee checked out OK structurally but trainers concluded there was some looseness in his knee, tried to return but he said his mobility and power was affected too much. Mularkey said he doesn’t believe the injury is serious and Lewan agreed.

"I don't think it'll be an issue," said Lewan, who noted it was more movement limitations than pain.