From eviction to potential stardom, Kevin Byard will soon become a household name

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- All the workouts and interviews were over. It was NFL draft week and Kevin Byard could finally relax. He'd soon see his dreams come true. Then Byard's week turned sour. He got a call that Monday from his mom, Artina Stanley. She was going to be evicted by the end of the week due to financial struggles.

"She didn't want to worry me. I didn't know what to tell her because I didn't know when I was going to get drafted," said Byard, a playmaking safety out of Middle Tennessee State who wasn't invited to the NFL Combine and thought he'd be a Day 3 selection, if he was even drafted.

Byard was selected on that Friday by The Tennessee Titans with the first pick in the third round of the 2016 draft, a scenario that's still "mind-blowing" to him. He leaned over to Stanley -- a single mother of seven kids who still works as a waitress -- and told her not to worry, he'll be able take care of mom from now on. Byard found her a new place and he's been paying her rent every month since then.

"I made it out, but I needed to be able to help out," said Byard, who played a "stepdad" role as a teenager, taking care of his younger siblings alongside his older brother. "It takes a load off me to know my family is straight and she don't have to be evicted anymore."

Eighteen months later, Byard is well on the way to making himself a household name due to his play. If you knew his story, you'd understand why he believes October 22, 2017 -- the day where he notched three interceptions against the Cleveland Browns, something one of his football idols Ed Reed never did -- will be just another large step in his NFL ascent.

Byard is tied for the NFL lead with five takeaways going into Week 9. He's a vocal leader in a much-improved Titans defense that has allowed just two touchdowns over their last three games.

Byard, in his first full year as a starter, is one of several young defensive backs playing a big role in the Titans erasing "x plays." The Titans are tied for fewest passing plays allowed of 20 yards or more (16) through seven games. That's a big improvement from 2016 when they allowed 56 passing plays of at least 20 yards.

Titans defenders and coaches chuckle when asked about Byard. We're late to the party. Titans defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau said Byard was "very unusual" in NFL readiness as a rookie and promises we'll see him improve much more over the next two years. Many around Titans headquarters see stardom in Byard's future because he's a complete safety.

LeBeau loves his tackling, run support and range. Linebacker Brian Orakpo detailed Byard's improved comfort in the scheme and said there's "definitely" more to come. That three-interception game wasn't a surprise to those that see him practice everyday.

"Those are career-changing games. Three picks is a good season," cornerback Logan Ryan said. "I’ve played with some all-pro and Pro Bowl safeties, and you talk about being able to do it all -- cover, play the middle, make plays on the ball and tackle -- KB does it just as good as everybody, as a package. He has all the tools to be a great player, and his work ethic will determine how great he will be and he’s working really hard."

Last week after Byard's "career-changing game" he took a trip to Wagner College where his younger brother plays football. He ribbed him about his stacks of ramen noodles and fruit roll-ups in the dorm. Byard is still the "stepdad" of the family.

Byard's parents divorced when he was in middle school. His mother moved them from Philadelphia to Atlanta where they lived in her friend's basement. She worked late most nights to provide for them. There was little hanging out late with the boys. Byard and his older brother were needed to take care of the kids. Byard fought it then, but now he understands and appreciates it all.

"Having to grow up a little early helped me mature faster than a normal rookie," Byard said. "I've had a big workload and expectations with a lot of people needing me in real life so I don't see pressure on the field."

That's why his goals, work ethic and humility are higher than most in his position.

"I gotta get a four-pick game. I’m trying to end this year in the Pro Bowl. I want to have an all-pro year," Byard said. "That still can be accomplished."

After the game, Byard thought back to when a coach first transitioned him to safety. He typed in 'Brian Dawkins Weapon X' on Youtube and tried to duplicate the former Eagles safety's actions.

"He used to go out in pregame and grab a ball and talk to the ball, saying 'come holla to me today, I’m coming to see you,'" said Byard, who began starting doing the same in college. The turnovers came in bunches, as noted his 19 interceptions at MTSU.

It took a bit, Byard figured, but the ball started talking back to him in the NFL.