Titans could prove themselves as true AFC contenders with win over Steelers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans might be the NFL's most under-the-radar division leader. They certainly hold the quietest four-game winning streak. But that could all change with a win Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So as players, like Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, speak their distaste of Thursday Night Football, some Titans are eager and see it as an opportunity.

"Thursday night. Bright lights," linebacker Wesley Woodyard said. "If you ain't ready to make a big-time play in a big-time game then you'll never be ready."

Safety Kevin Byard is already picturing it. "Five in a row would be real nice. We'd be in good shape."

Wesley Woodyard and the Titans are ready for the prime-time stage against the Steelers on Thursday. Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Yes, the Titans would. Going into Week 11, ESPN's FPI gave the 6-3 Titans a 79-percent chance to make the playoffs. That number would rocket to near-lock territory with a win over the 6-3 Steelers.

Cornerback Logan Ryan has stressed to the secondary all season that respect is earned, and he prefers it that way. He's speaking about their unit and the team.

It continues with Ryan's likely Thursday matchup against Antonio Brown, maybe the NFL's best receiver. Ryan, who has been playing strong ball over the last month-plus, said the key is "you can't be afraid of who he is and what he's done." Another lesson in having and earning respect, but never fear.

The Titans hype train steamed across the country this offseason with many proclaiming Tennessee as the next up-and-coming championship contender. A rocky first quarter of the season and Marcus Mariota's hamstring injury caused the bandwagon to thin out.

Quietly over the last month, the Titans have been rebuilding their confidence and playing much better. They're healthy, too. All Titans players fully participated in practice Tuesday and are on track to play Thursday, a rarity for this time of year.

Mariota, at full health, leads a more creative, unpredictable offense that has been explosive in spurts. They're still trying to master consistency in putting together a dominant four quarters.

Tennessee's defense is playing fast, physical and instinctive. Their third-down defense is second in the NFL over the past six weeks allowing just a 27-percent conversion rate. Byard leads the NFL with six interceptions. Woodyard and Jurrell Casey are playing Pro Bowl ball. Rookie cornerback Adoree' Jackson continues to improve.

The Titans play football centered around controlling the ground game. They are sixth in the NFL in rush defense and eighth in rushing offense. That wins in December and January. It hasn't been flashy, but this team isn't either.

The latest challenge is to win a road game against a long-standing AFC contender with firepower like the Steelers have in Roethlisberger, Brown and Le'Veon Bell.

"This is how you win the division," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said. "You have to beat teams like this to get where you want to go."