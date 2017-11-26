Defense might carry Titans, Marcus Mariota into playoffs... but then what?

Titans WR Taywan Taylor trips on his route as QB Marcus Mariota sails a deep pass downfield and the Colts' secondary seizes the opportunity with an interception. (0:20)

INDIANAPOLIS -- It's not a Tennessee Titans win if it isn't ugly or difficult -- or both, as we've learned this season.

Safety Kevin Byard said the defense takes pride in picking up the slack for the offense. That was exactly the story Sunday, when they prevented a disastrous loss, pulling out a 20-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with a relentless pass rush that delivered eight sacks and stout play in the red zone.

Marcus Mariota and the Titans offense played poorly for three and a half quarters. A non-existent running game and struggling offensive line put all the pressure on Mariota, who followed his worst NFL game at Pittsburgh with a two-interception day at Indianapolis.

So who are the Titans? They're a 7-4 team likely headed to the playoffs, if they don't combust in their final five games which is still a possibility. The record is something that they would have taken if given the opportunity to start the season, but the method has been less than impressive. The playoffs was always goal No. 1, and they're on their way, but then what?

It's hard to answer why Mariota, a rising third-year quarterback has hit the worst slump of his career. His 12 interceptions are already a career-high, compared to just nine passing touchdowns.

Mariota has eight interceptions in his last four games after throwing just four in his first six games. Sunday was his fourth straight game with an interception matching a career-long streak.

That type of play won't do well against playoff teams in January.

But Mariota led his fourth game-winning comeback of the season by trusting a run game that had just 3 yards on 10 carries after three quarters. Derrick Henry got 52 of the Titans 77 yards on six touches showing his physicality and power were the Colts were worn down. DeMarco Murray got the go-ahead touchdown on the goal-line.

What the Titans showed Sunday is they have enough on defense and late efforts from Henry (13 carries, 79 yards) in the run game to carry the offense to the playoffs, but we'll have to see Mariota and this run game get out of their slump to make any noise when they get there.

The game turned on a Marlon Mack dropped a pitch from Jacoby Brissett when the Colts were up 16-6. Byard scooped it up, and one play later Mariota hit Delanie Walker for a touchdown.

DaQuan Jones, Erik Walden, Brian Orakpo, Jurrell Casey and the rest of the Titans front-seven were vicious up front beating up the Colts offensive line. Holding the Colts to three field goals in the red zone instead of touchdowns made all the difference.

The Titans will have to figure out soon if this is the team just is who they are or if they can turn it around to become more than just a one-and-done playoff squad.