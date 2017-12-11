Marcus Mariota's disappointing season sinks further in eye-opening loss

Marcus Mariota tosses the ball right into the waiting arms of Josh Bynes who returns it 25 yards deep into Titans' territory. (0:41)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Marcus Mariota sat on the Tennessee Titans sidelines with his head down. He had just thrown his second interception of the day and 14th of the season. There was a feeling of hopelessness, and despite the Titans' knack for being clutch, it seemed apparent that Mariota wasn't going to save the day.

It was a poor game by the Titans offense as a whole -- stagnant, questionable play calling, young receivers making costly mistakes and an unimaginative run game getting consistently stuffed -- so the 12-7 loss to the Cardinals wasn't much of a surprise. It was their close, ugly style catching up to them. But the most frustrating of all was watching Mariota, a young, promising third-year quarterback, turn in yet another rough day at the office. Making matters worse, he played through a knee injury he suffered early in the game, according to Titans coach Mike Mularkey.

Mariota's first interception came from a miscommunication with Rishard Matthews. The second was a terrible throw where he missed the Cardinals linebacker waiting over the middle. He had a series of overthrows, underthrows and misses. The Titans' receivers and coaches haven't helped him out enough. Mariota's game has regressed and it's time for the Titans to take a serious look into why that has been the case.

It was an incredibly disappointing showing for a Titans team that has made pleas for more respect in recent weeks. Sunday's performance showed they don't deserve that respect. This will likely be a playoff team, but it's looking like an obvious one-and-done candidate if it plays like it did Sunday.

Mariota finished 16-of-31 for 159 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He had a 39.6 passer rating.

What it means: The Titans' problems can no longer be hidden by their ability to win these games. They're 4-0 this season in games decided by four points or less, making it puzzling to solve how a then 8-4 (now 8-5) team could continue to win this way. They can't.

What I liked: The Titans' defense continues to stand on its head despite the holes the offense puts it in on a weekly basis. Tennessee had seven sacks of Blaine Gabbert coming from six different defenders. They held the Cardinals to field goals in each of their three red-zone trips.

Dick LeBeau's bunch is playing playoff football. It's what has the Titans in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt even if they don't look like contenders.

What I didn’t like: It's really tough to watch the Titans' offense. The Titans are OK with being boring and winning, but the offense once again put a lot of pressure on an overachieving defense to bail it out. Seven points is never enough.

The offensive line has to regain its physical, intimidating presence, and somebody besides Delanie Walker has to make plays.

Fantasy fallout: No big days from anybody on the Titans outside of their defense, which racked up big fantasy numbers because of its seven sacks. DeMarco Murray (11 carries for 34 yards) and Rishard Matthews (three catches, 19 yards) were the biggest duds.

Missing bodyguard: Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a back injury and did not return to the game. His status will be huge going forward because he sets the tone and play for this offensive line.

What’s next: The Titans will stay in Arizona this week to practice while preparing for their second consecutive West Coast game against the suddenly hot San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo will make sure the Titans contest against the 3-10 49ers isn't easy, which makes sense because it's never easy for the Titans.