Titans plan to duplicate physical Week 2 butt whooping of Jaguars

Darren Woodson and Tedy Bruschi unanimously like the Jaguars in a "get right game" against the Titans. (0:50)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The memory of Derrick Henry running over Jalen Ramsey is likely cemented in the minds of several Jaguars defenders as they prepare to rev up for Sunday's game, which means little for their playoff positioning.

It means everything for the Tennessee Titans. That's why Jaguars coach Doug Marrone likely showed his team the Henry-Ramsey encounter, which happened multiple times in Jacksonville's Week 2 blowout home loss to the Titans. It's the big blemish on an otherwise successful season for the Jaguars.

"People like to look over that. I don't know why. We handled our own pretty well," receiver Rishard Matthews said. "We plan to do that on Sunday."

Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan acknowledges that the Jaguars defensive front is strong but says, "We plan to dominate like we did last time." Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The Titans aren't surprised that Marrone says he will play his starters Sunday. And the Tennessee players are taking exception to all the references to that early-season win as a fluke.

"I don’t think they want to see us twice if they don’t have to, so I expect to see them full on," left tackle Taylor Lewan said. "We got our work cut out for us. They're one of the best fronts we've played all season, but we plan to dominate like we did last time."

Titans head coach Mike Mularkey added: "I absolutely feel good about it. ... I was pretty sure that we got their best in Week 2. So bring it on."

"Physicality" was the buzz word around the Titans facility all week.

There's reason to believe that if the Titans can establish a physical tone early, it might be the difference against Jaguars players who will have in the back of their minds that they'll be playing at home in the playoffs next week no matter what happens Sunday.

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

The Titans won in the trenches in Week 2, totaling 179 rushing yards and holding the Jaguars to 99 rushing yards. It has been three months since that game, with the Jaguars' stock skyrocketing since and the Titans straddling the line of mediocrity. The Titans' physical game plan from that day likely won't change much for Sunday.

"We're playing a team that obviously kicked our butt in Week 2. ... That early-season matchup wasn't much of a matchup," Marrone said, calling the Titans the most physical team the Jaguars have faced this season. Marrone hopes his team responds better to the punch this week. "That's what we both thrive on. You can count on that," Mularkey said. "That'd be worth the price of a ticket to come to a game."

Henry will play a big role in whether the Titans can duplicate that performance. He will be the Titans' unquestioned lead back for the first time this season, with DeMarco Murray out with a knee injury.

Henry leads the Titans with 693 rushing yards, a 4.7-yards-per-carry average. He's been the Titans' fourth-quarter closer due to his physical running style.

"He's been waiting for this opportunity," Matthews said. "Derrick has the opportunity to do something great, and I think he's going to do that."

Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey believes the Titans match up well with the Jaguars, particularly in the trenches. “We're ready for them. They've been bringing it all season long. They're supposedly supposed to be kings of the South," Casey said. "We're ready to see that."