Marcus Mariota's stiff-arm, legs deliver Titans back to playoffs; face Chiefs Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Quarterback Marcus Mariota delivered a devastating stiff-arm to Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church to get a first down with two minutes to play and essentially clinch a playoff berth for the Tennessee Titans. It was at that point

Mariota turned toward the west side of Nissan Stadium, staring down the fans as his teammates jumped all over him in celebration. It's a moment that probably will be remembered long past 2017.

"I just understood the situation. It's hard to describe. It was just instinctual," Mariota said, before saying he picked up the stiff arm from Derrick Henry and DeMarco Murray.

The Titans crowd chanted, "Marcus, Marcus, Marcus." It was a franchise quarterback moment and Mariota's defining play of a rough season.

"He's a silent assassin," tight end Delanie Walker said. "He was walking up on the Jaguar. I had to pull him off. That gave me chills...I was geeked to see my quarterback, shake somebody, stiff arm, break a couple of tackles, get the first down, you don't see quarterbacks do that too often."

The Titans' nine-year playoff drought is over. A 15-10 win over the Jaguars gives them a wild-card spot and a a matchup against the Chiefs at 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday.

No, the Titans didn't find the magic offensive recipe. They had just 232 total yards. They went 3-of-16 on third down. But they got one of those three on Mariota's run late in the fourth quarter. They got a win, and for at least one week, that's all that matters.

It was a 66-yard Derrick Henry screen TD and Mariota's legs that did it on offense. The third-year QB finished with 10 carries for 60 yards, his most since Week 6 of the 2016 season. It was the most important performance of Mariota's young career, and like much of the season, it didn't happen with eye-popping stats.

The Titans' defense dominated the Jaguars, as they predicted throughout the week. Kevin Byard's two interceptions and Adoree' Jackson's forced fumble were enough to hold off a Jacksonville team that didn't look like it ever wanted to play on offense or special teams.

Tennessee's struggling offense probably will make the Titans road underdogs against the Chiefs, but it's an opportunity in the postseason. That's all the Titans wanted.

Several Titans remember their December 2016 win at Kansas City for one thing: "It was cold as hell," said linebacker Brian Orakpo, who had a huge sack on Titans last true comeback drive.

It probably will be cold again Saturday in Kansas City, and despite the Titans flaws, they have a chance to be more than just a one-and-done.

"Tough place to play. Good football team," coach Mike Mularkey said. "We're familiar enough that it's not like starting from scratch with out study form."

A second consecutive 9-7 season was enough to make the playoffs due to a weak AFC wild-card race, and Tennessee's strong 8-4 conference record got it in on tiebreakers over the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

It was particularly special for Mularkey, who made the playoffs for the first time as a head coach amidst a week full of commentary and reports about his long-term future with the Titans.