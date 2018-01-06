'Takeaway king' Kevin Byard has what it takes to propel Titans to an upset

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Logan Ryan vividly remembers undrafted rookie Malcolm Butler's rapid ascension to become a national name. In February 2015 when the two were chasing a Super Bowl XLIX trophy with the New England Patriots, Butler picked off Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on the Patriots' 1-yard line late in the fourth quarter to steal a championship away from Seattle. He was a relative unknown until that one play made him a folk hero.

Ryan, now respected leader of a young Tennessee Titans secondary, talks to his group as if he's baiting them to become the next Butler.

"It doesn't matter what you've done or how many years you've been in the league," Ryan said, with a couple of his fellow cornerbacks listening. "I've seen Malcolm Butler make superhero, Super Bowl winning plays. It doesn't matter where you came from. Playoff experience is overrated. It's 'what can you do for me on this day?' It's who will step up."

Kevin Byard grabbed eight interceptions for the Titans in the 2017 regular season. Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

Ryan stops short of signaling anyone out, but it's no secret that free safety Kevin Byard is the most likely Titans candidate to emerge as that guy. His 2017 resume -- eight interceptions, two fumble recoveries -- shows a propensity to make game-changing plays.

The truth is Byard already has gained some recognition outside of Tennessee, highlighted by his first-team All-Pro selection Friday. But he's still a relative unknown in most circles. But you should know Kevin Byard, the NFL's takeaway king. Why? Because quarterbacks do.

"Kevin Byard is the reason why we’re in the playoffs," Ryan continues a few minutes later. "He's a game-changer. We're expecting him to do it in the playoffs."

The Titans path for offensive success goes through Marcus Mariota, Tennessee's defensive success goes through Byard. He'll have his hands full Saturday afternoon in Kansas City. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has just five interceptions this season compared to 26 touchdowns, a 67.5-percent completion rate and over 4,000 passing yards.

The Titans figure Smith will attack them with dink-and-dink passes then take some occasional shots to receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Byard will see time on Hill, presenting over-the-top help for rookie cornerback Adoree' Jackson when he's on him. Byard will also play a big role in containing Kelce, which should include a lot of press coverage on the line.

Stealing a quarterback's joy is Byard's speciality, but Smith doesn't give gifts too often. Tips and overthrows are safeties' best friends.

"We know he doesn't typically make mistakes, but we're going to try to force him to make some," Byard said "They know now that I'm an interception machine. I just gotta keep getting more. I know for a fact it's going to keep coming."

For those who don't know Byard, his story from saving his mom from eviction to approaching stardom two years later plays a big role in where he is now. He's still that same confident-yet-humble kid from Middle Tennessee State who wasn't invited to the NFL Combine, but showed enough for the Titans to select him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Byard's teammates and defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau rave about his complete game and leadership just as much as the turnovers he creates. Byard also shows incredible range, strong tackling and an advanced understanding of LeBeau's scheme.

"He’s a player on the rise for sure," LeBeau said, before comparing Byard's season to other top years from safeties he's coached. "It’s been as productive as any of them. I don't know, I had some long-haired safeties that were pretty good. The best part is Kevin is going to get better."

LeBeau isn't going to say Byard has Troy Polamulu potential, but he notes it was clear to him early that both would be special.

The Titans are heavy underdogs in Kansas City, so they'll need playmakers on offense and defense to give them a chance. It's Mariota on offense and Byard can be that man on defense.

"We can steal a win in K.C. We just gotta do what we do," Byard said. "I'm just hoping to get in the end zone on my next interception. That's still on my bucket list."