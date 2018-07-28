What does Malcolm Butler think of Bill Belichick anyway?

NFL Nation reporter Cameron Wolfe sat down with new Tennessee Titans defensive back Malcolm Butler, who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, for a rapid-fire Q&A:

CW: I'm going to mention key players, coaches and NFL figures you've been around. Tell me the first thing that comes to your mind.

MB: OK

CW: (Titans cornerback) Logan Ryan?

MB: Technician, smart, good footwork, he just knows the game, his player recognition should be like 98, he's just very smart, man. Great guy, too.

CW: (Titans running back) Dion Lewis?

MB: Dion is funny, but we know he's a great player. Explosive, he's a little guy, but he's not a little guy.

CW: (Titans coach) Mike Vrabel?

MB: Very happy guy. Bittersweet, he got some good and bad to him. He might be tough, he might be sweet to you, but his way of balancing -- he says what's supposed to be said when other people wouldn't say it. That's what I like about him.

CW: (Titans defensive coordinator) Dean Pees?

MB: Oh man, that's my guy right there, man. Real calm guy, he just wants you to play good football and explains the defense well.

CW: (Titans quarterback) Marcus Mariota?

MB: He's quiet. I can't get a jump on him, but you know he'll speak to me every time we're in the locker room, and I speak to him. Great guy, man. He can run, he can throw, but he can take a lick, too. Great guy.

CW: (Patriots quarterback) Tom Brady?

MB: Great guy, competitor. Always walking around with a binder or something with plays, with tiles. He's doing anything he's got to do to be prepared. And great guy, too. Everybody's a great guy.

CW: (Patriots tight end Rob) Gronkowski?

MB: Gronk, aww man. Rob Gronkowski, he's ... Rob Gronkowski, there only could be one Rob Gronkowski, and you'll have to meet him to really understand what I'm saying. Gronk's a funny guy.

CW: (Patriots coach) Bill Belichick?

MB: There only could be one Bill Belichick. Business. Business, honest business and responsibility.

CW: (Patriots owner) Robert Kraft?

MB: Robert Kraft, that's my dude right there. You would think Mr. Kraft works a 9-to-5 just by his soul, his image and his personality. Real great guy.

CW: Favorite teammate you've ever played with?

MB: It can be high school, college, anything? I got to say Logan Ryan. I say Logan Ryan. Because we on the same team but we still competing with each other, too, and it's great, man. It's business, fun, we all-around. We know each other all the way around the board.

CW: Safe to say he played a significant role in getting you to Tennessee?

MB: Yeah, I'll say that, I'll say that. And yeah, I say that. And people probably vouch for me and things like that. So yeah.

CW: Top five cornerbacks in the NFL?

MB: Can I do seven?

CW: OK, we'll do seven. It's your show.

MB: I go with Jalen Ramsey, I like A.J. Bouye, Patrick Peterson, Stephon Gilmore, Casey [Hayward] from San Diego, you just got to respect those guys. Aqib Talib, Richard Sherman.

CW: Toughest guy you've ever had to guard?

MB: I would say Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders.

CW: What was your welcome-to-the-NFL moment?

MB: Mike Wallace, he scored the first touchdown on one hand. I think it was the half was gonna end, we was playing Miami. This is when he was with Miami and I was young, I was one of the fastest guys. They're like, 'You stick him.' So, you know, I wasn't getting that much playing time in. Quarter gonna end, I'm side by side with him. I'm like, 'They're not gonna throw this.' And I looked back and he one hand, they score before the half. ... And I was sitting there, I was on the side for a while. Situation of football, no better than that.

CW: Favorite moment in the NFL?

MB: I would say Superbowl XLIX, but I'll just say my first day being in the NFL. When I made the trials, when I got the opportunity, that's my favorite moment.