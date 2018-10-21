Red zone woes, failed two-point conversion doom Titans

Red zone production continues to be an issue for the Tennessee Titans.

Although the Titans managed to score a red zone touchdown on their last drive with 31 seconds left, their inability to score on a two-point conversion resulted in a 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in London.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel has made it clear he will take chances because he trusts his players to come through. Going for the two-point conversion and the win was a vote of trust, but the playcall was not the most effective. In the past 15 seasons, teams are 4-for-10 when going for two points in the final minute of the fourth quarter. The Titans have now failed on seven straight two-point conversion attempts dating back to 2015.

"I have faith in the team, it just didn't work out," Vrabel said. "Faced with the same situation I'd like to think I'd do it again."

The game came down to the two-point conversion, but the red zone inefficiency earlier was an even bigger factor. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Titans scored a touchdown on 45 percent of red zone drives entering the day, 27th in the NFL.

After being shut out last week, the Titans made three trips to the red zone in the first half and came away with only six points total. Their final trip to the red zone in the first half resulted in quarterback Marcus Mariota throwing his first career red zone interception after his pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage.

The offense managed to find their way into the end zone for the first time in 10 consecutive quarters when running back Derrick Henry punched it in from the 1-yard line in the third quarter.

Mariota and the offense found a nice rhythm in the second half. They were able to string together drives and control the time of possession. Offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur mixed running plays with passing plays, leading to two touchdowns.