Rumours Other

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the Whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Alex Sandro to Manchester United

The Juventus full-back is reportedly poised for a summer move to the Premier League, with Manchester United his likely destination in deal worth £53 million. Sandro has been a Chelsea transfer target in the past, but the Red Devils have jumped to the front of the queue for the man who plays on the left side of defence. The Brazilian played 39 times and scored four goals in all competitions last season for Juventus. Ashley Young and Luke Shaw are United's other left-back options, and a deal for Sandro could spell the end of the latter's time at Old Trafford. Shaw is reportedly a transfer target for Everton and Newcastle United.

Jack Wilshere to West Ham United

Having left Arsenal, the central midfielder is weighing up all options on his future but he may not have to move too far as West Ham United have begun talks with the 26-year-old. The Daily Mail report that Wilshere has held face-to-face talks with boss Manuel Pellegrini on where he would fit in at the London Stadium, although he is a strong transfer target for Fenerbahce. The Turkish side have offered more money to free agent Wilshere, but the player may opt to stay in London where he will have a better chance of earning an England recall. The former Arsenal man is also an Everton transfer target, as well as for Premier League new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Xherdan Shaqiri to Manchester United

Following Stoke City's relegation, the Swiss star won't be short of offers to stay in the Premier League, especially after an impressive World Cup for his country. And The Sun report that Manchester United are set to snap up Shaqiri in a £12m deal. He has previously been a Liverpool transfer target. Shaqiri, formerly of Basel, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, wants to remain in England and a move to Old Trafford would present an easy decision for the man who scored 15 goals in three seasons with Stoke.

Mateo Kovacic to Chelsea

The Croatia international has featured in every game for his country at the World Cup so far, but he may have a new club when he returns for preseason. Kovacic, who joined Real Madrid from Inter Milan three years ago, made just 10 starts last season for the Spanish giants but featured 36 times in all competitions. Now he is the subject of strong Chelsea transfer interest and there has been contact over his availability this summer.

Goncalo Guedes to Arsenal

The Portuguese spent time on loan last season at Valencia from Paris Saint-Germain, where he scored six goals and provided 11 assists. Arsenal have expressed an interest and made contact on the winger's availability, but they face competition from Serie A as Guedes is an Inter Milan transfer target. Guedes, 21, would reportedly prefer to play for a club that can offer Champions League football, and that may mean a stay -- either on loan or permanently -- with Valencia, or Inter.