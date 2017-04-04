He's back! Bryce Harper, Nationals follow script to start season

WASHINGTON -- Baseball season is all of one day old, but so far, the Washington Nationals are who we thought they were.

Stephen Strasburg, making his fourth career Opening Day start, worked seven strong innings to help the defending National League East champs to a 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins. Former MVP Bryce Harper, coming off a spring training in which he tied for the major-league lead in homers, went deep for the fifth time in five career Opening Day games. New National Adam Lind, signed in February for the express purpose of providing a potent left-handed bat off the bench, launched a two-run pinch-hit bomb that put Washington up for good. Even Daniel Murphy, who finished second in last year’s MVP voting after hitting .347 but is behind schedule after getting limited action in the World Baseball Classic, picked up right where he left off, going 2-for-4 and driving in a key insurance run.

As if that weren’t enough, new shortstop Trea Turner flashed some serious leather early and often (eight assists, more than any Nationals shortstop since 2015), new center fielder Adam Eaton reached base three times, and new closer Blake Treinen worked a 1-2-3 ninth during which the Jumbotron radar gun stayed stuck on 94 miles an hour, no matter the pitch.

Bryce Harper's 403-foot solo home run got the Nationals on the board in the sixth inning. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Perhaps the truest sign of how copacetic color-by-numbers Opening Day went in D.C. was that Harper, who spent the better part of spring training not talking to the media and not saying much even when he did, was cracking jokes at his locker after the game.

“To see him go out there and throw a curveball at 94, heater at 94,” Harper said of Treinen. “No, I’m just kidding. He really did everything he could to get ready this spring to be our closer. He came in with the right mentality this year and we saw that today.”

That wasn’t all that Harper and his Nats teammates saw. Prior to Washington’s W (their fifth in the past six Opening Days), they and 42,744 of their closest friends were treated to a navy squadron flyover by the VFA-143 Pukin’ Dogs (no, really), then watched as 2016 Cy Young winner Max Scherzer received his hardware. But it was what happened in between the lines, and after the first pitch, that really stood out.

“It was a great win all around,” said new catcher Matt Wieters, who went 1-for-3 in his Nationals debut. “A good team win and a great start to the season.”

“Good teams have depth,” said first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who had two of Washington’s nine hits on the day. “We have a bunch of different guys that can do a bunch of different things. That’s what makes those teams so hard to beat, because for nine innings you have to worry about a lot of people.”

That’s not to say that everyone was in midseason form. Even though Strasburg allowed only two runs on six hits and didn’t walk anyone, he didn’t seem to have his usual swing-and-miss stuff and tallied just three strikeouts (tied for his fewest whiffs in a start of six-plus innings). Despite putting five runners on in the first five innings, including Turner and Eaton to start the game, the Nats struggled with men in scoring position and didn’t push any runs across until Harper’s 403-foot solo blast in the sixth. The mild dysfunction lasted even after the final out, when in his postgame media conference, skipper Dusty Baker -- who spent much of last spring training calling Bryce Harper by the name "Royce" -- referred to Adam Lind as “Jeremy Lin.”

“Thinking basketball,” said Baker, smiling, just hours before the tipoff of the Goznaga-UNC championship showdown. A few minutes later, back in the clubhouse, Baker headed for the showers and passed by Lind, who was already dressed and on his way out.

“All right, Jeremy,” said Baker, causing Lind to stop in his tracks and turn back toward his manager.

“You do know my name’s Adam, right?”

“Did I call you Jeremy again?”

Baker, standing there with a towel wrapped around his waist, just shook his head and laughed at himself. He might not have gotten the name right, but he was confident that based on Opening Day, Adam Lind (and the Nationals) are who he thought they were.