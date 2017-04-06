Nats closer Blake Treinen out to prove that nice guys finish ... games

Blake Treinen is tired of the whole Mr. Nice Guy routine.

He’s not tired of pretending to be nice (which he doesn’t). He’s not tired of actually being nice (which he is, almost to a fault). What he is tired of is talking about whether he’s too nice to succeed at his new job. He would never admit to that, of course, because he’s too nice. But you can just tell.

It was clear Monday morning, when, hours before first pitch of the Washington Nationals’ season opener, Treinen -- the newly anointed closer for the defending NL East champs -- addressed a swarm of reporters. Although the word “nice” wasn’t technically used in any of the questions (at least not this time), the overriding subtext of the whole scrum was something along these lines: Are you sure you’re cut out to handle the pressure cooker that comes with being a major league closer, especially in a town that’s been searching for a real-deal closer since pretty much ever?

To his credit, Treinen answered each and every question calmly and thoughtfully, but there seemed to be something decidedly worn-down about him.

“It's exciting for me and my family,” he said, his arms folded across his chest, just below the silver cross that hangs from his neck. “Just the opportunity to come in and have the game on the line -- it's fun. I feel very honored to have the opportunity. I’m not going to try to change anything. Just going to continue to do what's made me successful and just go from there.”

In contrast to the words coming out of his mouth, the inflection in Treinen’s voice was a little flatter than usual, his smile a little dimmer. In general, he looked and sounded a whole lot like a guy who was ready to stop talking about his job and start doing it.

It’s a conversation that’s been going on for the better part of the past two months, ever since the first day of spring training. That’s when Treinen, one of three in-house candidates to fill the Nats' gaping void at the closer position, stood in front of his locker in West Palm Beach, Florida, and fielded query after query about his makeup. About whether a 28-year-old former starter who’s so gosh-darned agreeable could possibly be fit for an end-of-game role typically reserved for thick-skinned, fire-breathing whackadoodles.

“People joke about that, about me being too much of a nice guy,” Treinen said at the time. “I'm not going to change who I am. I was raised how I am. My morals direct me the way that I am. But when I'm between the lines, I still know how to compete. There's some dog in me.”

A few lockers away from Treinen was fellow closer candidate Koda Glover, a Mohawk-wearing 23-year-old who was drafted as a closer, has been billed as the closer of the future and who walks and talks precisely like a thick-skinned, fire-breathing whackadoodle. A couple cubbies over from Glover was Shawn Kelley, a boisterous veteran reliever who last year saved seven games for Washington and who, although he’s never been a full-time closer, is about as alpha male as they come. Then there’s Treinen, a devout Christian who fawns over his 3-month-old daughter Addison, obsesses about crossword puzzles in the clubhouse and is a gifted artist who aspires to be a landscape architect when his playing days are over.

Following a seven-week audition in which all three pitchers acquitted themselves just fine, the Nationals waited until the last possible moment to officially name Treinen their closer. When manager Dusty Baker informed Treinen of the decision, he was surprised to find out that his reliever, who in typical nice-guy fashion hadn’t been publicly stumping for the gig, secretly coveted the role all along.

“We asked him that last day when we made up our minds,” Baker said. “He said he would love the opportunity to close. He certainly has the stuff to. I asked him why he never stressed that or mentioned that to us and he said that it wasn’t his place to do it. He’s an awfully nice guy with very good stuff on the mound and very respectful. There are a lot of guys who would have been politicking for that. He said he wanted it, but only after we asked him.”

The fact that it took the Nats so long to ask Treinen was slightly odd, considering how dominant he was during spring training. In six Grapefruit League appearances, the 28-year-old righty allowed just two hits and no earned runs while tallying 11 strikeouts in 5⅔ innings. This comes after a breakout 2016 season in which he finished among the top NL’s top 10 relievers in ERA (2.28), holds (22) and strand rate (84 percent), and finally figured out how to get lefties out (.221 batting average against). Given the data, the most logical explanation as to why Baker and GM Mike Rizzo might have been hedging on Treinen -- besides the fact that last postseason showed the importance of having shutdown relievers pitch before the ninth inning -- was that they had concerns about his chromosomal construction. As it turned out, Opening Day was a damn good DNA test.

When Treinen took the mound in the top of the ninth inning of Washington’s opener against the Marlins with his team up 4-2, he did so with the fresh sting of failure in his mind. Two days earlier in an exhibition game at the Naval Academy, he made his first appearance since being named closer and promptly coughed up the lead. Granted, the game didn't count. And granted, it wasn’t totally his fault (the game-tying run scored on an error). Still, a blown save is a blown save -- especially when it comes on a maiden voyage. As if that weren’t enough, the first Marlins batter Treinen faced on Opening Day was none other than Giancarlo Stanton, the massive Miami cleanup hitter whose chiseled frame is only slightly smaller than his colossal contract (at $325 million, the biggest in baseball). Unfazed by the moment, Washington's new closer retired Stanton on a foul pop, then fanned power hitting lefty Justin Bour and 2016 All-Star Marcell Ozuna back to back to seal the deal. The 1-2-3 outing served as a reminder that, as nice as Treinen is off the mound, he’s just as nasty on it.

An extreme sinkerballer, Treinen posted a 66 percent ground-ball rate last year that was the best of any major league pitcher not named Zach Britton. His average sinker velocity was 95.2 mph, the fifth-fastest in baseball on such pitches. He’s even touched triple digits with his dive-bomber, a feat so rare for a sinkerballer that it resulted in Treinen being the subject of a clue on “Jeopardy!” Unlike Britton, though, who uses his sinker almost exclusively (92 percent), Treinen gives plenty of love to a filthy slider he throws roughly a third of the time and that limited opposing hitters to a .120 average last season. Against the Marlins on Opening Day, he deployed his sinker on 13 of 17 pitches, averaging 97.2 mph in the process. The other four offerings were sliders, including the 3-2 doozy that punched out Bour and had his teammates gushing after the game.

“Would you rather have a 97 mile-per-hour pitch that moves a ton, or a 91 mile-per-hour pitch that moves a ton?” said catcher Matt Wieters. “They’re both good options.”

“The kind of stuff he has, he just has to get the ball over the plate,” said first baseman Ryan Zimmerman of Treinen, whose biggest knock (besides the whole nice-guy thing) has been a propensity to issue free passes: His 11.8 percent walk rate last year was the eighth highest among NL relievers (minimum 50 IP). “It’s hard to get consecutive hits off a guy like that. I think he's starting to learn how good he actually is.”

Whether Treinen can be that good consistently -- and how he’ll respond when he’s not -- remains to be seen.

“The ninth inning is as much about mentality as it is stuff,” said Wieters, who spent the last few years in Baltimore working with Britton, another noted nice guy who defies the closer stereotype. “He had a good start today, but we’re going to have to keep working on it this whole year.”

For what it’s worth, Treinen seemed a whole lot looser after his closer debut than before it. Instead of measuring his words in an effort to talk about a job that doubters weren’t sure he could do, he spoke freely and easily about the job he’d just done. He joked about how the Jumbotron radar gun was stuck on 94 for the every single one of his pitches. He made fun of himself, admitting that if he’d had to face a lefty like Bour a couple years ago, he surely would’ve been instructed to intentionally walk him. Standing in front of the same locker where, six hours earlier he’d been a shell of his normal self, he was back to being the pathologically pleasant pitcher that folks in D.C. have come to know.

“It means a lot that they chose me,” he said with a wide grin, arms down by his side. “My goal coming in was to perform well, to earn whatever spot they decided to give me. It's not going to change my approach. It's not going to change my confidence and my ability that I've been blessed to have. God gifted me with a sinker. I just need to be aggressive with it. Today I was. I executed some off-speed pitches when I needed to. Hopefully there's many more to come of those.”