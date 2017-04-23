        <
          Washington Nationals

          What makes Trea Turner go? Gummy bears, Sour Patch Kids and Skittles

          Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner keeps his cravings in check, but he loves candy. And chocolate. And soda. Who can blame him? AP Photo/David Zalubowski
          8:20 AM ET
          • Eddie MatzESPN Senior Writer
              Eddie Matz covers the Washington Nationals and the world of Major League Baseball for ESPN.com. He's been writing for ESPN since 2002, and is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.
          We know Trea Turner can fly. We know Trea Turner can rake. And early indications are that the Washington Nationals' 23-year-old phenom -- who finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting last year after hitting .342 with 13 homers and 33 steals in less than half a season -- can pick it, too.

          After capably moonlighting as a center fielder last year, the former first-round pick finds himself back at shortstop this season, anchoring Washington’s infield. The eight assists he recorded on Opening Day in D.C. were the most by a Nats shortstop since 2015 and included a splashy, backhanded diving stop in the hole that almost single-handedly silenced those who doubt his arm strength.

          That’s not to say Turner’s perfect. A bumpy beginning to the 2017 season -- he hit just .158 in Washington’s first five games -- got even bumpier when he suffered a strained hammy. Here, fresh off an all-expenses-paid trip to the brand new 10-day DL, Washington’s table-setter dishes on what gets him going.

          Guilty pleasure: Candy and soda. I love sweets. All of it. Anything and everything. I like chocolate, but I really like candy -- gummy bears, Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, that kind of stuff. I've always been able to eat whatever I want, but I try not to binge too much because it's eventually going to catch up with me one way or another. As for soda, I like Dr. Pepper and Pepsi. Caffeine doesn't do much to me. I'm usually able to drink or eat whatever, and then go right to sleep.

          Must-see TV: My all-time favorite show is "Blacklist." But right now, I'm binge-watching "The Office." I started a couple months ago, and I’m already on Season 6 or 7. My favorite character is Dwight because he's a mess. But Steve Carell also cracks me up. My favorite episode is the one where he somehow manages to cook his own foot in a grill, which is pretty hilarious. I don't like watching shows on TV because I can't wait a week to watch the next episode, so I watch it on Netflix. I think I watched all three seasons of "Blacklist" in a week.

          Hidden talent: I'm a boring guy. I can't sing. I can't dance. I can't play an instrument or anything. Let’s just say my hidden talent is blank.

          Artist on repeat: The Weeknd. I don’t have one favorite song of his -- I like them all. I haven't seen him in concert, but I want to. I'm hoping maybe next offseason I can try to go and see him. There’s a lot of Michael Jackson in him. I like Michael's music too. I went and saw the Michael Jackson version of Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas, which was pretty cool.

          Pastime passion: Laying in my bed. Usually on off days, I try to do as little as possible. Maybe shop a little bit. I don't really have one hobby. I mix it up. I play video games here and there. I used to like “Call of Duty,” but I've been pretty disappointed in their last few, so I've been playing 2K basketball. I create my own guy. His name is Trea. I'm not naming him anything else. After all, it’s me. Sometimes I make him a big man, sometimes I make him a point guard. I didn't play basketball in high school, but I wish I would've. Not that I'm good at it, but I feel like if I practiced, I'd be all right.

          What you know about that!

          A post shared by Trea Turner (@tvturner) on

          Last book: Last season, I read "Shoe Dog." It's about how Nike was founded, and how they built their business. It was pretty interesting. I always wondered why it's called Nike, and why they have the swoosh. They explain all of it. And how when [Nike co-founder Phil Knight] started off, he wasn't even selling his own shoe. He had to sell other people's shoes, and then it turned into his own company. I read it on my phone. I'm not big into the hard copies -- just another thing that you have to carry around.

          Coolest contact: Bryce Harper's the most popular contact I have in my phone. As for coolest, maybe Bucky Dent? I played with his son Cody in high school, and he actually coached us a little bit. Every once in a while, he'd show up and do infield stuff with us. He has a Bucky Dent camp down in Florida that I went to as a little kid. They have baseball players show up and sign autographs. One time, Miguel Cabrera showed up, back when he played for the Marlins. That was a big deal for me because I grew up a Marlins fan.

          Earliest memory: I remember my parents pitching to me outside my grandparents’ house, throwing me a little ball. I think there's a picture of it somewhere -- I was hitting in a diaper or something. I was probably 2 or 3. They used to pitch to me all the time. I never wanted to stop or go eat dinner. I just wanted to keep hitting.

