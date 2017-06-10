Following sloppy loss to Rangers, Nationals no longer NL's best

Jonathan Lucroy connects on his fourth home run of the year with a two-run long ball to left field to put the Rangers up 3-0 over the Nationals. (0:22)

WASHINGTON -- On a night when the Nationals officially became not the best team in the National League, they looked a whole like the worst team.

With Friday’s 5-2 loss to the visiting Texas Rangers, the Nats fell to 38-22. The defeat dropped Washington a half-game behind the Colorado Rockies, who improved to 40-23 with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs earlier in the day. In other words, for the first time since Memorial Day, the Nationals are no longer the cream of the Senior Circuit. Against Texas on Friday, they looked more like senior citizens.

Facing an underachieving Rangers squad that limped into the District having lost seven of its previous 10 games to fall five games under .500, Dusty Baker’s bunch -- which flew cross-country Wednesday following a nine-game, West Coast road trip -- looked flatter than Wile E. Coyote in the vicinity of an Acme anvil. Starter Tanner Roark set the tone early, plunking a batter and allowing two hits in the top of the first. Even though the 30-year-old righty -- who was originally drafted by Texas back in 2008 -- managed to escape the jam without yielding a run, things didn’t get much better after. In six-plus innings, he allowed 11 hits, the first time in nearly two years he’s given up double-digit knocks in a game. Throw in the HBP and a pair of walks (including a bases-loaded free pass), and Roark put 14 runners on base, a career high. Pitching wasn’t the only problem for Washington.

Trea Turner made two of the Nationals' three errors in Friday's loss to Texas. AP Photo/Nick Wass

Despite drawing Andrew Cashner and his 1.39 WHIP, and despite coming into the game leading the NL in pretty much every major offensive category, the Nats offense looked overmatched. Even though Cashner came in averaging just 3.9 whiffs per nine innings (worst in the American League), Washington hitters fanned four times in the first five innings and mustered just one lonely run on six hits in seven innings against the Rangers righty.

“He had a really good feel for the sinker,” said second baseman Daniel Murphy, who went 1-for-3 against Cashner, then added a single during a ninth-inning rally that plated Washington’s second and final run. “He mixed speeds well -- I know he threw me some good changeups -- and we just had a little trouble getting some traffic out there.”

The lack of traffic might have had something to do with being out of gas after Wednesday’s long flight back from Los Angeles.

“Usually, that second day back from the West Coast is tougher than most days,” said Baker, who tried to prepare for a potential Friday letdown by resting three of his best players (Murphy, Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon) for Thursday’s makeup game against the Orioles. The strategy didn’t seem to have the desired effect against a rested Texas team.

“Your sleep is off and these guys, they were fresh. You can tell they had a day off yesterday.”

Speaking of days off, the Nationals defense seemingly forgot to punch in Friday. In the fifth inning, Zimmerman botched a ground ball by Shin-Soo Choo, who later scored on a two-out homer by Jonathan Lucroy, the first of three unearned runs that the Rangers scored. Then, in the sixth inning, shortstop Trea Turner, playing on the right side of second base as part of a shift, booted a routine grounder off the bat of Joey Gallo (who came around to score). It was the first of two flubs on the night by Turner, who came into the game having committed just three errors all season.

“We gave them a couple runs, and they capitalized on the errors we made,” said Baker, whose team came in with 33 E's, tied for 10th-fewest in the majors. “We usually don't make those. Wasn't a very good day at the ballpark.”