Is Stephen Strasburg worth $175 million?

Stephen Strasburg strikes out 13 Cubs' batters in seven strong innings, and Kris Bryant leaves the game in the fifth inning with an ankle injury as the Cubs lose to the Nationals 8-4. (1:07)

WASHINGTON -- It has been a year(ish) since Stephen Strasburg inked his big-money deal. And so far, he has been worth every penny of it -- kind of.

On Wednesday against the Cubs, Strasburg made his 33rd start since signing a seven-year, $175 million contract extension with the Washington Nationals last May. In frontline starting pitcher terms, 33 starts is the equivalent of a season. One single baseball year. As far as checkpoints are concerned, it's as good a time as any to sit back and take stock.

If you just landed on Earth today and watched this one particular outing, you'd swear Strasburg was worth every single dollar of the $175 million that the Nationals spent on him, and then some.

Dude was electric, fanning six straight Chicago hitters at one point and tallying 13 punchouts on the night against one lonely walk. Dude was efficient, needing only 96 pitches to plow through seven innings, in the process giving a shaky Nats relief corps the kind of breather that front-of-the-rotation studs are expected to give their bullpens.

Dude was even offensive, lining a single to right in the second inning and then coming around later to score. If one day's work could ever be worth $758,000 (Strasburg's per start rate, assuming a full season of starts), it was this day's work.

"I think that was as consistent of him throwing strikes as I've seen him," said catcher Matt Wieters of Strasburg, who threw only eight balls in the first three innings combined en route to picking up the W in Washington's 8-4 victory. "And that's saying something, because he throws a lot of strikes."

If you zoom out and look at Strasburg's overall body of work in those 33 starts since last May, you'd still swear he was worth every last one of those 175 million ducats. After all, since signing on the dotted line, he has won 18 games and lost only six. He has thrown over 200 innings. His strikeout-to-walk ratio is north of four. In fact, with those kind of numbers in today's pitching market, 25 mil per year sounds a whole lot like a bargain. Until you factor in the missing month and a half.

In a perfect world, Strasburg would have made the 33rd start of his new deal in the middle of May, exactly one year after agreeing to the extension. But alas, it's an imperfect world. Just ask Strasburg, who missed two weeks in June last year because of an upper back strain, then hit the DL again in late August because of elbow soreness that eventually turned into a partially torn pronator tendon that cost him the last three weeks of the campaign.

Even worse, he missed the playoffs, when the Nats were bounced in the first round again -- their third early exit in three tries. As a result of his dings and dents, Strasburg started only 24 games last season, which explains why it took him 13-plus months to make a year's worth of starts.

Therein lies the rub when it comes to Strasburg. When he's healthy, the former first overall pick is one of the game's best starters. When he's not, well, he's not. As it turns out, the 31,000-plus who showed up to Nationals Park on Wednesday were treated to both versions of Strasburg. In the first three innings, he shoved, giving up only one hit and fanning seven Cubs hitters, including six straight at one point. The fastball was buzzing. The curveball was buckling knees. The changeup was making guys look foolish.

But in the fourth, he suddenly fell apart, needing a 6-4-3 double play to get out of a two-run inning in which he gave up a double, a homer and a walk. After the game, manager Dusty Baker revealed that his hurler had encountered back spasms right around the time he got roughed up.

"Sitting down between innings, just kinda felt it mid-back. Just kinda got tight," said Strasburg, standing in front of his locker. Instead of wearing street clothes fresh from the shower, like he normally does when doing his postgame interviews, he was dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, having just emerged from the training room. "The first couple throws warming up, going back out there, felt it a little bit. Just tried to mentally not let it affect me."

Even though Strasburg remained in the game and managed to survive three more innings, there was enough concern that when he came up to the plate in the sixth, he looked at three straight strikes without once taking the bat off his shoulders.

"He takes pride in hitting," Baker said, "but that's why you saw him take those three pitches. I just said, 'Hey man, take the pitches and pitch as long as you can.' "

Pitch as long as you can -- that's what it comes down to with Strasburg.

Obviously, if the Nats had their druthers, "pitch as long as you can" would mean pitching seven innings. Not just on Wednesday against the Cubs, but each and every time out during the regular season -- without missing a start -- plus for as long as the Nationals are alive in the playoffs.

So far in his injury-plagued career, that has happened only once. The year was 2014, the only season since he debuted in 2010 that Strasburg made every one of his starts (34 to be exact). It's also the only time he has appeared in a postseason game, as he missed both the 2012 and 2016 playoffs.

If things continue the way they're headed, and if Strasburg can stay healthy, he'll have another crack at the postseason this fall. After all, with the Nationals hovering around a double-digit lead in the NL East for the better part of the last month, another playoff berth seems almost a certainty.

If and when that happens, Strasburg wants to be there as badly as anyone. It's the reason he completely revamped his delivery this year, pitching exclusively out of the stretch for the first time in his career in an effort to keep things simple, which he believes will make it easier to repeat his delivery and help him not break down. From where Strasburg sits, Wednesday's back spasms notwithstanding, it has been a success so far.

"My arm feels really good," Strasburg said. "I feel like, for the most part, I've been able to repeat the mechanics a little bit better. I'm not trying to look too far down the road either. Just take it one start at a time and really monitor what I'm doing in between, and do everything I can to be there in the end."

If he is there in the end, it'll go a long way toward justifying all that money the Nationals committed to him a year(ish) ago.