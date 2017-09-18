Nationals need Bryce Harper to wake their slumbering offense

WASHINGTON -- When is Bryce Harper coming back?

Ever since the Washington Nationals' star outfielder went down with an ugly knee injury in mid-August, that has been the million-dollar question. More than a month later, for a team whose offense is stuck in neutral, the query has taken on new meaning. On Sunday afternoon, Harper took batting practice on the field for the first time since going down, bubbling up the same million-dollar question. But now instead of, “When is Bryce Harper coming back?” it’s more like, “WHEN IS BRYCE HARPER COMING BACK??!!!?”

Sure, Washington beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-1 on Sunday night to avoid being swept, but it didn’t come easy. In the first five frames of the series finale, the Nats put up five goose eggs. When they finally broke through in the sixth with a three-run Ryan Zimmerman bomb, after having just scored two runs in 23 innings against L.A., it felt like a major accomplishment. Actually, it felt like A MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENT!!!

Bryce Harper took batting practice for the first time at National Park since suffering a knee injury on Aug. 12. AP Photo/Mark Tenally

“It was big because we were behind, and we were getting shut out,” Nationals skipper Dusty Baker said. Had Baker’s club put up four more bagels on the scoreboard, it would have been the second time they’d been shut out in the series, and the third time in the past six days. Even though the Nats' bats awoke from their deep lumber slumber with seven runs on three homers in the final three innings, there’s no denying that it’s been tough sledding for Washington's offense lately.

“It’s kind of a relief to get a big hit,” said Zimmerman, who went yard twice on Sunday to give him 33 homers on the season, tying the career high he set back in 2009. “It’s been a tough series. In the last week, we haven’t scored many runs.”

More like the past five weeks.

Prior to Harper’s injury on Aug. 12, the Nationals were averaging 5.4 runs per game, best in the National League and second only to the Houston Astros. In the 35 days since Harper went down, Washington is scoring just 4.1 runs per contest, which ranks 24th in the majors -- and that’s including Sunday’s seven-spot. They’ve welcomed back spark plug Trea Turner, who missed two months with a broken wrist. Veteran leader Jayson Werth, who was out nearly three months with a fractured foot, is back, too. Ditto for center fielder Michael Taylor, who was sidelined for more than a month with a strained oblique. But those credits seem to be more than offset in the lineup ledger by the debit that is playing without Harper.

At the time of his injury, the 24-year-old slugger was hitting .326 with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs and was a strong candidate to win his second MVP award. Given how deep Baker’s lineup was, the thinking was that the Nats wouldn’t suffer much of a drop-off. And they haven’t, going 21-14 since then and, oh by the way, clinching the NL East earlier than any team in the past 15 years. But they’ve done so by riding the coattails of a stacked starting rotation, and in spite of an offense that looks like a shell of its earlier-season self.

Daniel Murphy, who hit the ball hard four times Sunday and collected two hits, hasn’t had a whole lot of nights like that recently. He has dealt with nagging hip and neck issues and, after posting the NL’s lowest K rate in the first half of the season, has struck out three times in a game on three different occasions since the All-Star break. Although Zimmerman’s season line still sizzles (.301, 33 HR, 99 RBIs), his second-half OPS is nearly 200 points lower than in the first half. Werth is just 6-for-42 since coming back, and catcher Matt Wieters -- hitting under .200 since June 1 -- has fallen off a cliff since a hot start to the season. All of which is to say that the Nats, who are trying to win their first postseason series in four tries since moving to D.C., need Harper to return -- and stat. Having him on the field Sunday, albeit only for batting practice, was a step in the right direction.

“Having him back is huge,” Zimmerman said. “We're all hopeful that he's going to continue to get healthy and be able to come back and be a part of this team. Hopefully before the postseason so he can get some at-bats in, but any steps in the right direction for him are great.”