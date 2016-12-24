Kirk Cousins rebounds from bad game, Redskins remain alive

CHICAGO -- The Washington Redskins had no shot at the postseason if quarterback Kirk Cousins threw the ball the way he did Monday night. But the thing to know about Cousins is that when he’s doubted, he comes through. Or when he struggles, he knows how to recover.

So Cousins responded after perhaps his worst game of the year with one of his best in the Redskins’ 41-21 win over Chicago on Saturday. It happened at just the right time, when a loss would have eliminated them from playoff contention. Instead, the Redskins stayed alive as Cousins completed 18 of 29 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. He did this with tight end Jordan Reed sidelined by a shoulder injury. But when you have a DeSean Jackson (five catches, 114 yards), you can overcome such absences.

It was silly to dismiss Cousins after a bad game against Carolina and you can’t go overboard just because he played another good game. But it’s what the Redskins needed, heading into the regular-season finale versus the Giants. Washington’s defense intercepted five passes, but that’s not going to happen two weeks in a row. The Redskins’ run game was a difference-maker with 208 yards. You can’t underestimate what that means, but it helps when you can gain more than 2 yards a carry. The Redskins stuck with the run, it created positive opportunities and it mattered a whole bunch.

Here’s something else that helped: The Bears’ man coverage. It’s a mystery why they would want to play a lot of man versus Washington, though it is what they do. However, it’s what the Redskins devour and Cousins took advantage, showing once more how this offense can operate when it has some semblance of balance. Cousins even ran it in twice, once on a 9-yard run around the end – again, man coverage opened up a lane once he got around the end – and another on a sneak.

It’s not that Cousins was perfect, it’s that he did what he needed to do – and he did it well. Sometimes it was just showing patience, as he did on Chris Thompson’s 17-yard screen pass for a touchdown. Cousins was about to be drilled by a free blitzer, but he waited long enough for Thompson to clear and let it go. Sometimes it was about making a long connection – he had completions of 57, 25 and 29 yards in the first half, along with another ball that drew a 28-yard pass interference penalty.

This has never been all on Cousins, but when he’s on target, the Redskins have one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL. It’s why they still have a pulse with one week left.