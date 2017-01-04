Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay could increase Kirk Cousins' price tag

ASHBURN, Va. -- The price tag for signing Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins could inch higher, depending on if two of his biggest supporters land new jobs. The reality is, however, there might just be one job that would help Cousins' price tag.

Former Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan (now the Falcons offensive coordinator) and the coach who holds that current title, Sean McVay, will interview for head-coaching positions over the next week. Not every team they’re talking to will be in the market for a quarterback, but if one or both do become head coaches for teams without a starting quarterback, then there’s no doubt they’d be interested in Cousins. And his market value would creep higher.

Shanahan, like his father Mike, remains a staunch supporter of Cousins and his ability. Wherever Shanahan goes, Falcons quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur likely would as well -- and he, too, has stayed a big fan of Cousins. He worked with Cousins for his first two seasons in the NFL.

McVay was a staunch believer in Cousins even when the quarterback struggled as a starter two years ago. The quarterbacks -- both Cousins and backup Colt McCoy -- have praised McVay for his detailed approach (along with quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh).

So here’s a look at the openings Shanahan and McVay are scheduled to interview for and the possible impact on Cousins:

San Francisco: Both will interview with the 49ers. And, yes, they need a quarterback, unless the organization decides that a decent showing by Colin Kaepernick is enough to keep him around. The best guess is that his inconsistencies as a passer would not please either Shanahan or McVay. That means an opening for Cousins.

Los Angeles: Both McVay and Shanahan will interview with the Rams, too. But the Rams just drafted Jared Goff No. 1 overall last season and to ditch him after one season and spend big on another quarterback wouldn’t make much sense. Of course, the 49ers could opt to draft a quarterback and invest their money elsewhere to rebuild a depleted roster.

Denver: Shanahan will meet with his father’s former team, but if he gets this job, it won’t help Cousins. The Broncos drafted Paxton Lynch last season and started second-year Trevor Siemian. So they have two young quarterbacks, and here’s what general manager John Elway recently told reporters about it: “We have two young guys that have a lot of talent, have a lot to work with and are both competitive and both want to win. I feel pretty good about where we are at that position.”

Jacksonville: Shanahan will interview here, but the Jaguars have Blake Bortles. He’s not coming off a good season, but he played well in 2015. He’s entering his fourth season, and it’s hard to imagine the Jaguars ditching him and then paying Cousins big money. Remember, the general manager who drafted Bortles third overall in 2014 remains in place. They fired Gus Bradley partly because of his inability to further develop Bortles. If you hire a coach with a good record of helping quarterbacks, then you’d expect him to do that with Bortles. Perhaps the Jaguars would draft a quarterback in the middle rounds just to have someone else they can develop. But paying another quarterback $20-plus million a year and cutting a former top-five pick before his fourth season? Doesn't make sense.