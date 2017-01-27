Kirk Cousins has millions of reasons not to fear the tag again

Joe Banner thinks Kirk Cousins is in a very advantageous position as he can lock up a long term deal with Washington or survey bids on the open market. (1:49)

It shouldn’t be any surprise that Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins would be willing to play under the franchise tag again, as he said Thursday from the Pro Bowl. It makes good business sense.

He would become the first quarterback in NFL history to be placed on the franchise tag for a second straight season. That would indicate another thing in addition to Cousins’ lack of fear about playing under this: The Redskins aren’t sold to the point Cousins would like them to be. If they truly believe he’s their guy now and for a while -- and that there’s a gap between him and others -- then a deal gets done.

Cousins, as has been oft-stated, knows playing under the tag works to his advantage. He’s a nice guy from the Midwest; that doesn’t mean he’s a pushover. Cousins and his agent can do what many would love to do: Work the system. (Because people have asked: The Redskins have been able to negotiate with Cousins since the minute the season ended.)

Kirk Cousins would be betting on himself if he is franchise-tagged again in 2017, but he would be betting on himself with $24 million guaranteed. USA TODAY Sports

Playing under the tag can be beneficial. Here’s why:

If this happens, Cousins will have made $43 million in guaranteed money over two years. Clearly, the tag would not have been a burden to him or his family. Quite the opposite. Few players in NFL history would have made more than Cousins over a two-year period. Even if he suffers a career-ending injury this season, Cousins would be more than OK financially.

Yes, the Redskins could tag him a third straight season, but it would cost around $34 million. If they’re not sure about his value at $24 million, then the chances of them using a tag a third time would be highly unlikely. So Cousins would become a free agent.

If he’s coming off another productive season -- regardless of what you think the reasons for it are; it would be a third straight one and that deserves certain rewards -- he would be in line to receive around $50 million to $60 million in guaranteed money. I don’t know if that’s conservative or not. You’ll hear the name Alex Smith a lot when comparing Cousins; Smith received $45 million in guarantees two years ago. The price tag keeps rising along with the cap.

Do the math: If Cousins gets tagged, he’ll have made that $43 million guaranteed. Then he can hit the market and perhaps earn, let’s say another $60 million in guaranteed cash. If he signs a long-term deal this offseason, he won’t reach that combined figure. That's also why the Redskins, if they really like him, should sign him long term now.

If Cousins doesn’t play well this year or gets hurt, he won’t receive the monster deal in 2017, but he still will have done quite well. You can call it a gamble on his part, but who wouldn’t love to "gamble" knowing he'll still make $24 million? The mortgage would still be paid, now and forever -- and he would have plenty left over to buy a fleet of conversion vans.

Here’s another possible benefit for Cousins. Let’s say he posts good numbers again, but the team doesn’t win (read: defense not fixed) and there’s a head coaching change. Cousins wouldn’t be tethered to a new coach. I have never been told that this is part of his thinking, but it would free him up to play for a place he knows the coach would clearly want him.

This isn’t about how many other factors are responsible for his success. Clearly the talent around him and the offensive design have helped. The Redskins must make sure they can always keep that talent around him; that’s part of their decision-making and it’s legit. But this is only about why playing under the tag can pay off for Cousins in a big way. Again.