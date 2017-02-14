Redskins' window to ensure Kirk Cousins' return opens Wednesday

The Washington Redskins continue to say they want to keep quarterback Kirk Cousins around for the long-term. But in case they can't strike a deal, they can guarantee his return Wednesday when NFL teams can start applying the franchise tag. Cousins, of course, played under the franchise tag last season for $19.95 million. If he does so again in 2017, he would make $23.94 million.

Here is what it means:

The Redskins have until March 1 to use the franchise tag, whether it's exclusive (Cousins can't negotiate with another team) or nonexclusive (he can talk to other teams until he signs the tender; then he can only talk to another team with the Redskins' permission. And that would only occur if the Redskins wanted to make a trade). Once Cousins signs, the contract becomes guaranteed for 2017.

Last offseason, the Redskins used the nonexclusive tag and Cousins signed it a day later, knowing no team would trade two first-round picks for him (or make any deal) and then sign him long-term. But if the Redskins tag him this time, there could be a suitor for Cousins: San Francisco. New 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was on the Redskins' staff for Cousins' first two seasons and has remained a big fan. Multiple people who know Shanahan well think he will be tempted. The compensation, according to the collective bargaining agreement, is two first-round picks. However, those terms can be negotiated.

The Redskins keep saying they want Cousins back and that they believe in him. But multiple people have said there's still concern in the organization about his possible price tag -- does his play really warrant a certain figure? -- leading some league insiders to wonder if they can strike a deal. Others say this: In a quarterback-driven league, the Redskins have little choice.

If Cousins plays under the tag once again -- as he has told people he's willing to do -- he would almost assuredly become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. That is, unless the Redskins would want to pay $34.5 million for a third tag. Once free, it's hard to imagine Cousins sticking around Washington. Early slights his first couple of years would be combined with two years when the organization did not want to pay him a certain amount long-term -- their 2016 offer didn't even match what Houston gave Brock Osweiler -- likely causing him to look elsewhere. That's not a guarantee, just one theory. (They could use the transition tag next year at a 20-percent raise and right of first refusal only.)

There are others paying attention to what happens. Multiple agents have said they would like to have their player sign with Washington -- if Cousins sticks around. How widespread is that sentiment? That's hard to say, and money comes into play as well, but it is the thinking of at least some. In their eyes, Cousins is a solid quarterback.

If the Redskins indeed tag Cousins and can't agree to a long-term contract by the time of the draft, they would be wise to select another quarterback in the higher rounds to prepare for Cousins' possible departure. They also have Colt McCoy and Nate Sudfeld on the roster.