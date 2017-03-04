Jay Gruden likes Redskins running backs, but if a 'great one' is available ...

The Washington Redskins remain happy with their running backs. They also remain on the lookout for someone at that position who could do even more.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden has said this before and he said it again earlier this week at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. He likes Rob Kelley, he likes Chris Thompson and Mack Brown, and he still says Matt Jones can develop.

That said ...

“When you get a great one, it makes a team different,” Gruden told reporters, via ESPN reporter Alden Gonzalez. “And it takes a team from a pretender to an immediate contender. We’re all looking for that.”

Last season, Kelley rushed for 704 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Most of his work occurred in the second half of the season when he was the full-time starter. Thompson, their third-down back, rushed for 356 yards and caught 49 passes for 349 yards. He’s a restricted free agent and the Redskins are expected to eventually tender him an offer sheet, thereby keeping him around. Jones started seven games, rushing for 460 yards and averaging 4.65 yards per carry, before losing his job to Kelley.

“We went into Week 17 with a chance to go to the playoffs,” Gruden said. “We didn’t get it done. But Robert was our starting running back, so of course I feel good about him. He’s a big, strong, physical kid. He’s going to get stronger. To throw him into situations we threw him into where he didn’t blink? He had no nerves whatsoever. He’ll get better and better, and he runs hard and with great vision. I like him a lot.”

The Redskins reportedly met with Florida State running back Dalvin Cook at the combine. Cook is expected to be a first-round pick; projections range between the 10th and 20th pick. He would provide the sort of big-play starting back the Redskins lack. Kelley is a tough grinder who would pair well with Cook. Thompson would remain in his current role, where he’s developed well.

They still want to give Jones another chance. He’s big (6-2, 232) and has good speed. He just has to be more consistent with how he runs. Can he?

“He can either go in the tank or come in and compete,” Gruden said. “I fully anticipate he’ll come in and compete. No one is giving up on Matt Jones. He has a long life ahead of him in the NFL. We’ll see how it goes.”

The Redskins don’t have to spend big to improve their running back situation. They also have Mack Brown, who if nothing else provides depth. Typically with running backs, you can have luck finding players in the middle rounds.

If the Redskins end up losing both starting receivers -- Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson -- to free agency, then adding a playmaker at running back could help offset any drop-off.

But the point by Gruden: They don’t feel they have to add more running backs. They just won’t turn down an opportunity if they can.