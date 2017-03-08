Redskins lack upper hand in Kirk Cousins trade scenario with 49ers

When it comes to quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Washington Redskins lack the leverage to get a long-term deal done now. He has a number and he can stick to it, knowing what could happen on the open market next year.

And if the Redskins want to trade him to San Francisco? The same is true. There’s no reason for the 49ers -- by far the most likely destination for Cousins in any trade scenario -- to give in to any demands made by Washington. They can afford to be patient and wait for the deal to make sense for them. Trading multiple high picks is not part of their plan.

If the Redskins want to get anything for Kirk Cousins in a trade, they'll have to lower their demands. Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Here’s why:

Coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch have six-year deals. The 49ers won two games last season; they’re not in win-now mode. With their extended deals, Shanahan and Lynch have time to build the team. There’s no urgency to force a Cousins trade or to give in to Washington’s early demands. The feeling has been that the Redskins want to win any deal. Given the lack of leverage, that will be difficult. The 49ers have so many needs, they’re not about to trade multiple high picks and then give Cousins a big contract. Another factor: It’s not like the 49ers must get Cousins early in the offseason. He knows Shanahan’s offense -- it was still part of what Washington ran the last three seasons. Cousins could miss the early part of the offseason workouts and not miss much (other than establishing himself in the locker room, but that can come in time). And if the 49ers sign receiver Pierre Garcon, a distinct possibility, then Cousins already has one target with whom he has a rapport.

Matt Schaub. Shanahan likes Schaub, having coached him during the quarterback’s best seasons in Houston. Granted, that was a long time ago -- Shanahan left the Texans in 2010. But Schaub, a free agent, was with him as a backup in Atlanta last season. Shanahan is confident with him serving as a bridge quarterback if nothing else, allowing them to run his offense this year and find a long-term solution in 2018. Schaub last played 16 games in 2012, but Shanahan remains confident in what he could do next season, sources say. His presence would allow San Francisco to use this draft to restock the roster and help them get to 2018. You could also add Brian Hoyer's name to this category; he played one season with Shanahan in Cleveland and also is a pending free agent.

The 2018 quarterback class. Let’s say the 49ers stink again -- a distinct possibility given a roster that needs quite a bit of help. Let’s say they again have a top-3 pick again. Next year’s quarterback class is considered -- as of now, at least -- a lot better than the current one thanks to the possible inclusion of USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen, among others. If the 49ers are unable to get Cousins, they can pivot in this direction with no trouble. Who’s to say they wouldn’t like this option better after studying them next offseason? This, of course, would take away a preferred destination for Cousins, if he’s free. He’ll still have other options, but this would be the team he wants. Regardless, it gives the 49ers choices -- even if Cousins signs a long-term deal.

The Redskins’ offer to Cousins. Washington has said it wants to sign Cousins long-term, but the Redskins haven’t come close to the baseline offer they know his side wants. You can say Cousins is being unreasonable, but that’s irrelevant. The bottom line is that’s what it will take to get it done right now. If the Redskins don’t increase their latest offer of $20 million per year (was told it offered low guarantees) then other teams can read this one way: They won’t sign him to a long-term deal. Therefore, if the Redskins want to get anything for Cousins they’ll have to lower their demands. Or risk losing him after next season for a third-round compensatory pick in 2019.