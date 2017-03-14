Kirk Cousins unsure how he'll handle wife's Week 2 due date

Kirk Cousins shares his thoughts on his ongoing contract negotiations with the Redskins, saying he would be content to go on the market to gauge his value. (0:44)

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins already is hoping for something other than a long-term deal: a home game in Week 2. That way, there’s a better chance of him being around for the birth of his first child. Otherwise, he’ll be presented with a difficult decision.

Cousins’ wife, Julie, is due during the second week of the NFL regular season. The schedule won’t be released until next month and Cousins isn’t sure how he’ll handle the situation.

Podcast: Schefter and Kirk Cousins Adam Schefter talks with Redskins QB Kirk Cousins about his "trade demand," if he wants to be in Washington long term and if he thinks he'll miss Week 2 due to the birth of his first child. Listen

“That’s not the ideal time, but we’ll find a way to make it work,” Cousins told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on his “Know Them From Adam” podcast. “She’s been a phenomenal football wife. She loves following the games and the team and loves the guys on the team. She said if it conflicts with the game, you go play the game and you get there when you get there.”

That might not be Cousins’ desire.

“I don’t know how I want to handle it,” he said. “I certainly want to be there for the birth of my first child.”

Cousins wouldn’t be the first player to be confronted with this situation. He also knows if you play in the NFL long enough, and have kids, chances are one would be born during the season. Last season, backup quarterback Colt McCoy’s wife was induced to avoid the original due date of Thanksgiving Day -- when Washington was in Dallas for a game.

“We’ll keep our fingers crossed and see what happens,” Cousins said. “But there’s no doubt we’ll be looking at the schedule the first few weeks of the season to see where we are. Hopefully it’s a home game. If it’s an away game, hopefully it’s somewhere like Philadelphia or New York and not too far away.”