Zach Brown provides Redskins speed, athleticism -- but also questions

The Washington Redskins agreed to a deal with free-agent linebacker Zach Brown, the fourth player signed to bolster their defense. He joins safety D.J. Swearinger and linemen Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee as newcomers who must help a defense that has struggled for too long.

Terms: Brown signed a one-year deal.

Zach Brown had 4.0 sacks and forced two fumbles in Buffalo last season. Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B. Because it's a one-year deal, it's a no-harm, no-foul situation for Washington. Perhaps the Redskins found someone who can help their defense, third downs in particular (where they ranked 32nd last season). If not, or if Brown's not a good fit, he'll be done after one season. In this case, I like that more than a multiyear deal as Brown has more to prove. The Redskins wanted to improve their defensive front seven and now may have made their third significant addition to that group, along with McClain and McGee. Brown recorded 4.0 sacks and two forced fumbles and was considered good in coverage with the Buffalo Bills last season.

What it means: The Redskins knew they had to improve their depth inside, if nothing else, after injuries to Will Compton and Martrell Spaight last season. Compton, a starter, missed one game and was impacted in two others with a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament. Spaight missed two games -- and most of his rookie season in 2015 -- because of a concussion. Washington also needed more speed inside and that's exactly what Brown can provide. He was second in the NFL with 149 tackles last season, though the team he did that for failed to re-sign him (despite a need at the position).

After four years in Tennessee, Brown ended up reaching the Pro Bowl in his one season with Buffalo and was second-team All-Pro. Brown is considered an excellent athlete. Another selling point for Washington: He's only 27 years old. Brown offers the Redskins versatility; they could use him on the outside in certain packages, trying to get more speed and pass-rushers on the field. That's a definite possibility. His speed should help against any offense that likes to spread teams out (which is most of them), especially when the Redskins are in their nickel packages. Brown hasn't been a signal-caller in his career, so it wouldn't make sense to have him do that in his first season here -- if at all. Nothing wrong with that. Compton has handled that role and, while Mason Foster can as well, some say he plays better when he doesn't have to worry about calling plays. They can also carve out roles for all three, plus Spaight, whom they also like. All of this will be decided over the course of several months.

What's the risk: There really isn't any because he's on a one-year deal. If Brown doesn't show he can help, they can go in a different direction after the season. There are questions about his game, based on talking to multiple people around the league, so he should not be viewed as a savior inside. Rather, the Redskins seem to have the right approach: He's a guy who can run at a position where they wanted more speed; they will see what he can do and see how much he can help. If he pans out, then they have something. The risk would be putting him in a position where he's calling plays. It's not a strength. Let him play with a clear mind, alongside someone who can handle that role better. If he's about speed, don't slow him down.