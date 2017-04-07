Christian McCaffrey visit stirs thoughts of enhanced Redskins offense

Whether he's returning punts or catching the ball out of the backfield, Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey has the versatility to succeed in the NFL, according to Mel Kiper Jr. (0:32)

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden stressed at the recent owners meetings, for what seems the umpteenth time this offseason, that he likes running back Rob Kelley quite a bit. Gruden also reiterated that if the Redskins could add a "great" back, they'd consider doing so. Whether or not Christian McCaffrey falls into that category remains to be seen. But the Redskins apparently do have interest.

NFL.com reported that McCaffrey would visit the Redskins, which makes sense. Remember, though, he’ll be one of 30 players who visits.

So whether or not the Redskins will draft him is anyone’s guess. But it’s certainly an intriguing possibility because of what someone with McCaffrey’s skills could provide an offense. No, it’s not guaranteed he’ll succeed, but that same line could be applied to, well, anyone they draft.

Here’s what it would mean: