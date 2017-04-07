Christian McCaffrey visit stirs thoughts of enhanced Redskins offense

Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden stressed at the recent owners meetings, for what seems the umpteenth time this offseason, that he likes running back Rob Kelley quite a bit. Gruden also reiterated that if the Redskins could add a "great" back, they'd consider doing so. Whether or not Christian McCaffrey falls into that category remains to be seen. But the Redskins apparently do have interest.
NFL.com reported that McCaffrey would visit the Redskins, which makes sense. Remember, though, he’ll be one of 30 players who visits.
So whether or not the Redskins will draft him is anyone’s guess. But it’s certainly an intriguing possibility because of what someone with McCaffrey’s skills could provide an offense. No, it’s not guaranteed he’ll succeed, but that same line could be applied to, well, anyone they draft.
Here’s what it would mean:
He could be an excellent complement to both Kelley and Chris Thompson. McCaffrey is bigger than Thompson and faster and quicker than Kelley. He’s also more versatile, with an ability to run routes from the slot or out wide. It’s one thing to line up out there; it’s another to run good routes from multiple spots. That’s what separates McCaffrey.
When Thompson enters the game, defenses almost always are in a sub package. With McCaffrey, the Redskins could regulate a defense, keeping it in a base look by using a two-tight end, two-receiver set. They could then create mismatches in the passing game with these targets: McCaffrey, tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis and receivers Jamison Crowder and Terrelle Pryor (or Josh Doctson).
That means, though, that McCaffrey will have to be effective as a running back – between the tackles and outside -- to make this work best. At 5-foot-11 and 202 pounds, running between the tackles too often won’t help his durability and wouldn’t be a strength. Still, in the above formation, if defenses play nickel, then the Redskins can run. (They used Thompson up the middle in these situations.)
And out of this same two-tight end set, the Redskins would have even more versatility. Reed could be aligned in the slot, turning it into almost a de facto three-receiver set vs. a base defense. Or Crowder could shift inside with McCaffrey outside (or even Reed).
CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler compared McCaffrey to ex-Eagles running back Brian Westbrook. Their dimensions are almost identical (McCaffrey is an inch taller; Westbrook was a pound heavier). Another name that I’ve heard, in terms of how McCaffrey should be used: Reggie Bush. A swiss-army knife back, but perhaps not great as just a runner.
The Redskins would still need Kelley and his power running. His numbers decreased in a big way after a hot three-game start – and the Redskins struggled vs. good run defenses. Kelley averaged 4.79 yards per carry in his first three games and 3.3 in his last six. A knee injury slowed him down the stretch. And keep in mind that he was just a rookie still learning the pro game. He can improve. (He won't become dynamic, but more consistent? Yes.)
If you want to get creative, the Redskins could use McCaffrey and Kelley at the same time. See how defenses adjust and react accordingly. It would not be a traditional two-back set, but again it allows the Redskins to regulate how a defense attacks them. Counter with nickel coverage -- assuming McCaffrey as a receiving option -- and use six in the box? Run Kelley. However, Kelley averaged only 3.82 yards per carry vs. six-man fronts last season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. In games in which he faced that look on double-digit carries, he averaged 4.2 yards per run.
McCaffrey’s receiving ability certainly would have an impact on Thompson’s role. I’m a big fan of Thompson and how he’s developed; he’s improved every year and has become a solid threat. He’s excellent in protection, too -- and that's a big reason he wouldn't lose a lot of playing time on third downs. Again, Gruden loves Thompson, so he’d still find ways to use him (again, maybe both together at times?). The Redskins’ could use a more dynamic runner overall; they don't need to reduce Thompson’s time.
One reason the Atlanta passing game flourished this season: having two backs – Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman – who were legitimate threats. Defenses struggled to account for all of Atlanta’s weapons. They have a great receiver in Julio Jones, but their backs’ ability took them to another level.
I’m not debating whether or not a team should use a first-round pick on a running back -- that’s a good topic for another day -- only the merits of adding someone such as McCaffrey at No. 17. If he’s visiting, there’s clearly interest. But Coleman (third round) and Freeman (fourth round) were not first-round picks. They clearly have helped Atlanta. The key in the first round is to find someone who can make an immediate impact. If they believe that’s McCaffrey? There are many ways to make it work.