Redskins will have options at 17 to help both sides of the ball

The Washington Redskins can go in a few directions in the first round of the NFL draft -- and shouldn't focus on one side of the ball. But what they do with their first pick could impact the second question in this week's mailbag. The first one involves what area they might go at 17; the second question surrounds whether this remains a championship-caliber offense.

@john_keim Offense v defense with first pick. What position could they potentially pick for either side of field or will they tke bst ovrl? #jkmailbag — Trey Holsten (@t_holsten) April 7, 2017

John Keim: Former general manager Scot McCloughan was rather clear in his two drafts that he’d take what he considered the best player available. I’ve yet to talk to a GM who has ever said to draft for need (in some cases, the line will be: best player at position of need). The point: taking the best player is always the correct answer. You never know when a need will arise. I’d expect them to continue the best player route.

On offense, the strength in the area Washington selects will be running back and receiver and perhaps tight end. If the one guard who projects in the first round is available, I’m saying no thanks. Four of their five starters were selected in the third round or higher – and two in the first. They have the talent; I would look for one later in the draft, a guard/center combo.

Running back provides the most intriguing options because of how it could diversify their attack. They would be most likely to provide immediate help – whether that’s Dalvin Cook or Christian McCaffrey. There are a handful of receivers in this range, whether it’s Corey Davis, Mike Williams or John Ross. The latter has fantastic speed, which always helps. There are questions at receiver; there also are a few options on the roster and I’m not sure, at this point, if adding another inexperienced wideout is the answer. That said, there are good running backs into the fourth round. The point: They don’t need to force anything.

On defense, it’s a terrific year for a few spots – corner, safety and pass rusher. After the first round, interior linemen become a strong value. So at 17, unless Malik McDowell falls to them – and if they like him enough – then there isn’t a slam dunk pick inside. Three defenders to watch at 17: inside linebackers Reuben Foster and Haason Reddick and edge rusher Derek Barnett. Foster and Reddick would add more speed inside while Barnett would provide extra pass-rush help (which they definitely want). I’m not sure yet what the Redskins think of them, but one or two of those players might be available. Adding more speed on defense is always, always, always welcomed.

With 10 picks, the Redskins don’t have to force a pick on either side of the ball. But in a draft considered deep in the secondary and at pass rusher, it’s a chance to add more young talent at areas where depth always comes into play.

@john_keim Last year 'we' went into the season thinking we'd a championship caliber offense, w/ the coaching changes is that still the case? #jkmailbag — jP (@jpickwick) April 7, 2017

Keim: I don’t think the changes on the offensive staff will somehow result in a less-productive attack. Jay Gruden is a good offensive coach and an experienced play-caller; Bill Callahan remains in charge of the run game, and Matt Cavanaugh has been a coordinator before.

That said, Sean McVay had a strong rapport with quarterback Kirk Cousins; both are detail-oriented types. McVay, though, was still growing as a play-caller. Gruden and Cousins will have to develop a rapport in a different role (Gruden called plays when Cousins started five games in 2014). But that shouldn’t inhibit the offense. What could is the change at receiver, notably Pierre Garcon. I know DeSean Jackson offered speed, but he was limited in terms of routes they could call and he provided no help as a blocker. Garcon and Cousins worked well together.

So the key will be how Terrelle Pryor and Josh Doctson develop in the offense, and how Robert Kelley progresses at running back. The passing game centers around tight end Jordan Reed and they absolutely love Jamison Crowder. It should still be a good offense, but they will enter the season with questions to answer before we know if it’s at a championship level or not. Thing is, if the defense doesn’t improve (or the offense's red zone attack for that matter) then it won’t matter anyway.