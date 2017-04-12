In Redskins' GM search, other teams provide a blueprint for success

The discussion at the time wasn’t about the Washington Redskins, but it did pertain to them. They will hire someone for their front office after the draft and they need to make it work. Others can provide a blueprint for success.

From Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank to Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider, members of NFL front offices offered insight into what helps a front office work well -- and what matters in their own situations.

“I leave the football folks to do the football stuff, and pay a lot of attention to the culture,” said Blank, whose team reached the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Then there’s the perspective of the general manager of a Super Bowl champion and two-time participant.

“The ability to do your job,” Schneider said. “I had been other places at times where you didn’t feel you were able to do your job. And working with a head coach you’re excited to work with.”

And there’s the perspective of the longtime head coach who once reached the ultimate game.

“You have to be honest with each other,” Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “That’s one of the big things. Put it on the table. We always say discussion and communication is huge.”

None of these men, interviewed at the owners meetings in Phoenix last month, were speaking about the Redskins, but they offered plenty for the Redskins to consider.

Seahawks GM John Schneider, who spent one season with the Redskins: "Anyone in scouting has a goal to be a GM and to pick players and take a shot at building something special." AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The Redskins likely will add someone to their front office after the draft to replace general manager Scot McCloughan, whom they fired in March,. They could go in a few directions, opting to promote someone in-house and then hiring a personnel director. Or they could hire a general manager from the outside.

There will be reasons some avoid the job, whether over the power they don’t have or someone they don’t want to work with.

There will be others who realize, as multiple people in the game have said, that very few high-level front office jobs open up. Also, many in the NFL talk themselves into thinking they can make any situation work.

“Anyone in scouting has a goal to be a GM and to pick players and take a shot at building something special,” Schneider said.

The Redskins have won 17 games combined the past two seasons, with one NFC East title. The trick now is building on that success after firing a general manager fans hoped would build a championship team. Coach Jay Gruden is considered easy to work with and not power-hungry. However, quarterback Kirk Cousins is only under contract for this season.

Starts at the top

Schneider said what mattered to him when picking Seattle was strength of ownership and the budget.

“Are we going to be able to spend money on resources to find players and bring players in and do your due diligence in terms of background checks,” Schneider said. “Everything you need to do to make a correct decision.”

Relationships mattered to him, too. The also will matter with the Redskins. If nothing else, prior time on the staff gives a good idea of what it would be like working with a particular team. Schneider said working in Seattle 10 years before taking his current position mattered; he had relationships throughout the building.

“I had a good feel for the culture,” said Schneider, who worked for the Redskins’ front office in 2001, a year after his initial one-year stint in Seattle. “We talk to players all the time that no doubt the most important thing is the player and the product on the field, but the culture you build in the building, or try to build and maintain, is equally important because they’re touching the players every single day.”

Former Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan didn’t have those relationships in San Francisco. As a result, he said it was important to him to become head coach at the same time as the team hired a new general manager.

“When you’re a 2-14 team and have the second pick in the draft and have cap room and realize you have to build a team, you'd better trust the person you work with,” Shanahan said. “That will shape your future. We all want the same thing and it makes it a lot more fun to work together when you’re coming from the same spot.”

Giants coach Ben McAdoo: "In no organization is a power struggle good for the health of the organization." Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Communication matters

Every coach interviewed mentioned one word above all others when it came to making a situation work: communication.

“I don’t know that one structure is better than the other,” New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo said. “As long as there are open lines of communication, and it’s a two-way street, then you have a chance to be successful. In no organization is a power struggle good for the health of the organization.”

After McCloughan was fired, some sources close to him framed it as a power struggle between him and team president Bruce Allen. Allen termed that “ridiculous.” Gruden also often said he and McCloughan were “on the same page.”

McCloughan was fired in previous jobs with San Francisco and Seattle because of personal issues.

“Ego has a lot to do with it,” said Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey, now with his seventh organization. “It’s a tough business and it changes a lot of people and you have to be careful. It can change you. There are a lot of guys I know in this position alone where it’s changed them. Communication is really critical.”

His point: Say your piece and move on. The Redskins say everyone has input, whether in the draft or free agency, even when McCloughan was on board.

“You have to be up front,” Mularkey said. “You can’t walk away and go and have everyone say, ‘That’s great,’ and then one guy comes back and says, 'I really didn’t agree with it.' I want you to tell me what you don’t agree with at the same time so we can talk through it. It’s nothing different from ownership on down.”

And the lines must be clear.

“As long as everyone has their say, that’s what anyone would want,” Reid said. “Someone has to make a final decision and whoever that person is, you have to respect it.”