Josh Norman's brother continues football odyssey with Redskins tryout

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins corner Josh Norman's older brother, Marrio, was in the unique position of being a tryout player this weekend with a name on the back of his uniform. No one else in his spot, though, could borrow the shirt off their brother's back.

So there was Norman, in a burgundy No. 24, running around at safety Saturday, trying to continue his football odyssey with his brother's team.

"You'd think one would be enough," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said, laughing, after practice. "Josh has been touting him a long time."

Whether or not Marrio Norman, a safety, receives a contract will be determined later Saturday or Sunday. But he’s already traveled quite a road in football. Like his younger brother, Norman played at Coastal Carolina. Since then, he's played for six different teams in the Indoor Football League, the Arena Football League and the Canadian Football League -- in addition to one month in the Baltimore Ravens' training camp.

"It's been an uphill battle, but I wouldn't trade it for nothing," Norman said.

There wasn't much his younger brother could tell him before rookie minicamp, which featured 36 tryout players.

"He don't know much at all about safety," Marrio Norman said. "He told me to come out and play fast and make plays. He's a pretty quiet guy -- until he gets in front of you guys."

Marrio Norman is 16 months older than his brother, which, he said, led to plenty of scrapes and arguments between the two growing up. Now they're close. But even though Josh Norman surpassed his younger brother in football, Marrio Norman said he helped carve the path.

"I always feel I set the bar," he said. "I always made a lot of plays, a lot of interceptions. I gave him something to reach and attain. Just my work ethic alone he tried to mimic.

"I showed him how to work hard. That goes a long way when you get to see someone day in, day out. That's what I showed him more than anything. That takes you a long way, more so than talent."

Marrio Norman said he's enjoyed his brother’s ride in the NFL, a journey that earned him All-Pro status in 2015 and a hefty contract from Washington last offseason.

"It was awesome," he said. "I was right there with him every step of the way. I was still one of his bigger critics. He has enough people telling him what he's doing correct, I was the one to tell him you could have done this a little different, you opened up too early or your eyes were bad on this play. That's what I've done more than anything. A lot of times he doesn't want to listen, but who cares?"