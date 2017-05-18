Redskins anticipate more aggressive D, will 'beat the crap out of people'

LEESBURG, Va., -- The promise arrives with every new defensive coordinator, a vow to become more aggressive. They will: Blitz more, attack more, devour opponents under aggressive schemes.

And that’s what the Washington Redskins promise to do under new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky. The Redskins fired Joe Barry after two years, replacing him with Manusky. They wanted more than just a change of coordinators; they wanted a, well, more aggressive scheme.

“He’s more aggressive,” Redskins linebacker Will Compton said. “It seems like it anyway.”

Greg Manusky believes the key to being a better defense in Washington will start up front. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

It’s a lot easier to talk about being aggressive in May or June, before realizing you can’t play that way in September or October. And being aggressive doesn’t just mean more blitzes.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Redskins sent an extra rusher on 199 snaps last season – only six teams did that more. That also was 66 more times than Washington’s total in 2015, when only four teams did it fewer times.

It’s not as if the Redskins can do much on the field now anyway; they’re restricted to classroom work until the organized team activity sessions begin next week.

“With [Manusky], you look at the install sheet and you see a lot of lines going forward,” Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said, indicating more blitzes. “That’s a cool thing for guys that play up front because it allows us to hopefully play in the backfield a little more.”

Keep in mind that the last two years, the Redskins had switched to a one-gap system with their defensive front. The reason? They wanted them to penetrate more rather than holding gaps to free linebackers, an aggressive tactic.

But even before the end of last season, some at Redskins Park expressed a desire to play more aggressive schemes. In some cases that means more blitzing – or different sorts of blitzes.

In other cases it means the way they use certain players – having the corners play more press man coverage, for example. Compton said Manusky likes a more man-based scheme. He has the corners in Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland to play that way on the outside.

“Different things like that might add that flavor more than what we had in the past,” Compton said.

The Redskins also have undergone a talent overhaul in addition to having a new coordinator, line coach (Jim Tomsula) and secondary coach (Torrian Gray). There’s a chance the Redskins will end up with at least five new starters and possibly seven.

“There’s always an energy when you bring in a lot of young guys, especially on defense when you have a lot of competition and a lot of battles,” Compton said. “You can tell guys are really serious.”

For Manusky, though, he wasn’t selling a more aggressive scheme as the reason why they’ll improve this season. The Redskins were ranked 28th in yards allowed in each of the last two years; they ranked 19th and 17th in points allowed, respectively, during this stretch.

Manusky’s focus is on little things: creating a bond, installing his system and establishing a defensive culture and mindset.

“The players in that room that we have, we have to win with,” Manusky said, “and we will win with them.”

And a lot of it for Manusky starts up front with Tomsula’s group.

“We might not win a game,” Manusky said, “but we surely will beat the crap out of people.”