With Ryan Anderson, Redskins will benefit from OLB depth

The Washington Redskins wanted to improve their outside linebacker depth -- and create more ability to get off the field on third downs. Hence: They drafted outside linebacker Ryan Anderson in the second round. But that created a crowded room -- will that lead to success? Changes? Let's find out.

@john_keim Murphy and PSmith back to DE in base? too many LB's to get everyone on the field? #jkmailbag — Jeffrey Bochner (@jaboch) May 19, 2017

John Keim: There’s no such thing as having too many linebackers, particularly on the outside. Well, OK, if you had 10, that would be too many. But the point is, they’ll be able to use them all, especially if they all can be productive. It’s like pitching in baseball. Seattle’s defensive success initially stemmed from drafting and developing pass-rushers -- even when it seemed the Seahawks had enough.

I was told the Redskins are not moving any of these linebackers to end. Remember, they should have better depth along the line with the addition of Stacy McGee, Terrell McClain and Jonathan Allen -- all of whom can play end. They also really want to see how Anthony Lanier progresses in his second camp. And they have Ziggy Hood, a more natural end in their base package. Also, just putting a guy at end doesn’t mean he can play it.

That said, Murphy offers versatility. If the Redskins need him to play end, he can. They’ll likely keep nine linebackers, so that means either four or five will play on the outside. If Junior Galette is healthy and looks good, then Murphy could play multiple roles. Remember, he’s also suspended for the first four games. Just based on history, there’s a chance someone will have gotten hurt (either at end or linebacker). By the time Murphy returns, we’ll probably have a good feel for what they need from him.

Smith never moved to end, so there’s no reason to do so now (I was told a while ago he wasn’t, for what it’s worth). But, like Murphy, he can play end in their nickel packages, giving them a speedier front. Another factor: We don’t know how rookie Ryan Anderson will transition to the NFL. Though I projected him as a starter, that’s really just guesswork -- and based on Smith’s lack of development in 2016. What if Smith progresses this summer?

Linebacker depth allows the Redskins to offer more creative packages. Let’s say Galette shows he can still play. You could have a speed rush package with Smith, Galette, Anderson and Ryan Kerrigan all on the field. (They used a speed rush at times last year with success). Having, say, Smith rush as a nickel end next to Galette could be fun to watch (I said the same thing last offseason; you would have power, length and speed next to each other. Of course, it didn’t work out.)

That depth also allows them to keep players fresh. They subbed for Ryan Kerrigan more than ever -- he played 751 snaps last season; that’s 95 fewer than his next lowest total (set in 2015). He also finished with 11 sacks. The ability to keep guys fresh matters, but you can only do that if you have guys who can legitimately play.

They could rotate their linebackers yet still keep starter quality players on the field and then throw Galette in for pass-rush situations (assuming they want to limit his role initially). The Redskins still have questions on the outside, but they also have the potential for a good, strong group. That’s what you want.