Bruce Allen remains optimistic about long-term deal with Kirk Cousins

ARLINGTON, Va., -- The Washington Redskins remain engaged with Kirk Cousins about a long-term deal. But even though president Bruce Allen remains optimistic, he knows there might not be much movement for another two months.

The sides have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal, or they’ll have to shelve talks until after the Redskins' season ends. Cousins would play under the franchise tag if they don't strike a deal.

Because of the franchise tag, Kirk Cousins will make $24 million in guaranteed money this season. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

"There’s been constant dialogue," Allen said at the Redskins Charitable Foundation Golf Tournament at Army Navy Country Club. "I don’t want to say it’s every day. I do believe the July 15 league deadline will be the driving point, but it’s ongoing."

Cousins, who was not at Monday's function, has said he's comfortable playing under the tag for a second consecutive season. Most of the recent dialogue has centered on the Redskins letting Cousins know they want him to stick around. But the last known offer was made before the combine. It was not considered good enough for Cousins' side to counter.

Still, Allen remains upbeat.

"I'm always an optimist," he said. "Even Kirk said it, there's a lot of players in the league on one-year deals. It’s the nature of it. We’d like to get a long-term deal and he should want to get a long-term deal."

A big sticking point has been guaranteed money. Because of the tag, Cousins will make $24 million in guaranteed money this season, giving him about $44 million in guarantees over two years. The Redskins could always use the tag on him again next year, whether franchise or transition.

He would make $34 million under the franchise tag and $28 if it's the transition tag. If he becomes a free agent, he would make considerably more in guaranteed cash, depending on how he performs. That sets a baseline for the guaranteed money in any offer.

"Kirk played well on a one-year contract the last two seasons," Allen said. "The reason we want to sign him to a long-term deal is that he's gotten better and better the last two years. He has a lot of good football in front of him. Coaches feel they can give him more and more each year, and the team has responded to him."