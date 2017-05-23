As Redskins start OTAs, Jordan Reed works with Chad Johnson

The pairing isn't what you'd expect: a current Washington Redskins tight end in Jordan Reed and a retired Pro Bowl wide receiver in Chad Johnson. Reed doesn't like to talk a whole lot and isn't known for his celebrations. Johnson, well, is the opposite. But it actually makes more sense that Reed works out with a former player such as Johnson.

That's what he apparently was doing Tuesday -- Johnson tweeted a photo of the two after a workout. It happened to be the first day of voluntary workouts for Washington.

Johnson, who lives in South Florida, also has worked with Pete Bommarito. Johnson was a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro during his 11 NFL seasons (he would have spent an offseason with current Redskins coach Jay Gruden in Cincinnati before being traded to New England. Johnson played one game for Monterrey in a professional football league in Mexico earlier this year).

When Reed worked out with Bommarito, they often include him in running back drills because of his speed. Though he's a tight end, Reed moves more like a receiver and he often gets locked in coverage against defenders who also might cover a back.

Also, Reed has worked on improving various aspects of his game to increase his versatility. He was a threat from multiple spots on the field after entering the NFL as a third-round pick in 2013. But Reed has wanted to sharpen his routes from various positions, whether as an in-line tight end from the slot or split wide.

Enter Johnson.

Last offseason, one of Reed's trainers in Houston, David Robinson, said they had been working on increasing Reed's "IQ at the receiver position and teaching him different release techniques and different moves at the top of his routes."

"He has to make the move on the run rather than at a standstill position," Robinson said last offseason. "We worked on not being lackadaisical and still run full speed out of cuts and create more separation."

The focus at this time of the year often centers on who shows up for voluntary workouts. DeSean Jackson often missed these workouts, but coaches didn't fret: They knew what he'd do once the season rolled around. With Reed, he, too, knows the offense and coaches know his offseason approach. He doesn't take much time off and trains hard. It's why he's caught a combined 153 passes with 17 touchdowns the past two seasons. Multiple concussions, not defenders, have been his big issue.

While it's uncertain how much Reed worked with Johnson, but there's little doubt he's looking for more of an edge in something he already does well: run routes.