Jay Gruden on Redskins: 'We have to be good now'

Four decades ago, George Allen, the father of current Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen, coined the "Future is Now" slogan for the Redskins. It’s no longer used, but it always applies in Washington.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden understands that well.

“I don’t think patience is in the dictionary here in D.C.,” Gruden said. “We have to be good now. We were 9-7 two years ago; 8-7-1 last year. Expectations are high. They’re always high for this area, and we have to perform.”

Head coach Jay Gruden thinks that, contrary to popular belief, the Redskins had a smooth offseason. Alex Brandon/AP Photo

As they began the organized team activity portion of the offseason Tuesday, the Redskins have been one of the more interesting teams in the NFL since last season ended.

ESPN’s Insiders mostly pegged the Redskins as a team that got worse this offseason. They lost receivers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, defensive linemen Chris Baker and Ricky Jean Francois, offensive coordinator Sean McVay and general manager Scot McCloughan.

But while the names are big, the results weren’t always. Sometimes, the name overshadowed the actual impact. Certainly, some will be missed -- and possibly quite a bit. But not all the absences will be mourned. The Redskins also failed, at least for now, to reach a long-term deal with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

They’ve added, among others, receiver Terrelle Pryor, defensive linemen Stacy McGee, Terrell McClain and Jonathan Allen, safety D.J. Swearinger and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

And Cousins, even with no long-term contract, remains. He might not be in D.C. beyond this season, but he can still be productive in 2017. If not, then it says something about him.

Do these changes make the Redskins better or worse? Or just different? At this point in the offseason, the case could be made for any of them. And from any team's perspective, optimism crushes all other takes.

“It’s been smooth, actually,” Gruden said of the offseason. “Contrary to [popular] belief, we had a good offseason. We had a good draft, good free-agent pickups and we have a good core of players coming back.”

The defense might have as many as seven new starters, in addition to a new coordinator (Greg Manusky) and two new position coaches (Tomsula and secondary coach Torrian Gray). The Redskins ranked 28th each of the last two seasons in yards allowed. They were in the bottom half of points allowed, too. Change was needed; now they just have to prove it was for the better.

“We have to learn to play together, which will be the biggest challenge for us,” Gruden said.

But the Redskins remain confident in their offense. They return their starting offensive line, which Gruden said he’s “fired up about.”

The only offensive starters they lost happened to be 1,000-yard receivers. Although Pryor was that in Cleveland, the Redskins' passing game will focus hard on tight end Jordan Reed and receiver Jamison Crowder. The optimistic take for Washington is that it drafted a strong running back in Samaje Perine to pair with Rob Kelley and third-down back Chris Thompson. Also, second-year receiver Josh Doctson is finally healthy and Cousins enters his fourth year in the offense and third as a starter.

The Redskins have to prove it can work. Gruden's confidence, though, hasn't been dented.

“It starts with the quarterback, obviously,” Gruden said. “He’s going to get better. He knows how to utilize the weapons around him. ... We have the weapons on offense to be very, very good.”