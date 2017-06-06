Nick Saban: Redskins got a steal with Jonathan Allen

Todd McShay says the Buccaneers got a great player in TE O.J. Howard at number 19 while Jon Gruden is a fan of S Jamal Adams going to the Jets and Louis Riddick describes how DE Jonathan Allen solidifies the Redskins' defensive line. (2:03)

They helped him win a national title one year and return to the championship game the next. It's no wonder Alabama coach Nick Saban praised two Washington Redskins rookies -- Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson -- who happened to stand out on a loaded defense.

Coaches, of course, will typically say only positive things about their former players. But they also can provide insight into what made them worth drafting in the first place. With that in mind, here's a Q&A with Saban on Allen, the Redskins' first-round pick, and Anderson, their second-round choice.

Jonathan Allen

Alabama coach Nick Saban on his former player, Redskins first-round pick Jonathan Allen: "You can play him about anywhere." AP Photo/Nick Wass

What jumped out about him as a player?

Saban: First of all when we recruited the guy he wasn't nearly as big. He was more an outside linebacker/pass-rush type. We like to recruit those guys because they're athletic and can rush the passer. Then if they're bigger they make really good athletic linemen, whether [end or tackle]. That's what happened with Jonathan. He has the athleticism of an outside linebacker, but he grew into being a good defensive lineman, so instinctive and smart as a player. He really developed into a great pass-rusher. He's really smart in terms of how he applies what he knows and how he studies and prepares. He's very gifted as well. [The Redskins] got a steal because if everyone isn't afraid of his shoulder, which was never a problem, here, he would have been picked in the top five.

He played multiple spots for you. How versatile is he?

NS: You can do anything with him. He understands dropping. He's smart. He's played standing up before. Those kind of guys, when you move them down, see the game in a different way. He can play inside or outside and can play on the nose. You can play him about anywhere. He can learn it and understand it and the guy is a really good competitor, too.

What makes him a good rusher?

NS: The guy is explosive with good initial quickness. He plays the point well and is strong at the point. He plays with great pad level and leverage. Whoever thinks he might be undersized ... if he's undersized it's very limited. It’s all relative. When you’re a half-inch too short and three pounds of not what the mean is, that doesn't mean you’re undersized to me, especially when you're a productive, good player.

Anything else about him?

NS: He's a great person. You're not going to find a better guy or better character. You won't find someone who is any better. He has leadership qualities, does the right thing, is disciplined, great personality. Just well-grounded all the way around.

Ryan Anderson

Nick Saban on linebacker Ryan Anderson, the Redskins' second-round pick: "... he's a pass-rush guy that can still drop and be effective as a cover guy. Just a good all-around player." Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

Many said Ryan played with a nastiness to him. Did he have to learn how to harness that or was it always positive?

NS: It was never a negative. He was never a guy that got a lot of emotional, undisciplined penalties. He's a real strong competitor, great character and plays hard. He's tough. He tries to dominate the guy he's playing against. So I never saw it as a negative; you're talking about a guy who never had issues off the field ... Did he mature a lot here? Absolutely. Am I proud of what he became and his development as a player and person? Absolutely.

Did you feel he was a bit underrated coming into the draft?

NS: Not in my eyes, not based on the people that called me, which were quite a few. People had a high opinion and liked him a lot. I thought he got picked where he should.

What stood out about him as a player?

NS: He's a very instinctive player. He played inside and outside 'backer so he can play stack or end of the line. He has some pass-rush ability -- and he's a pass-rush guy that can still drop and be effective as a cover guy. Just a good all-around player. The fact that he has pass-rush ability is helpful and what everyone wants.

What makes him a good pass rusher?

NS: He has good initial quickness. He can turn speed to power. He's a good technique rusher, knows how to use his hands and attack the source on a guy trying to block him.