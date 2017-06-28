NFC East Q&A: Can Terrelle Pryor, Josh Doctson help Redskins' passing game?

Today's question: The Washington Redskins had a dangerous passing attack with 1,000-yard receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon. With both players now elsewhere, how dangerous will the Redskins' passing game be with their replacements, Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Josh Doctson?

Todd Archer, Dallas Cowboys reporter: I liked the Pryor signing because he still has something to prove. Doctson's rookie year was really a wash, so I wouldn’t presume that he will put up numbers of a Jackson or Garcon. I think their experience and savvy helped Kirk Cousins a lot. He will need time to get on the same page with these two guys, whereas the other two receivers knew the ins and outs of the offense and the rest of the division too. But I think we need to remember Jordan Reed when discussing the Washington passing game. His value goes up exponentially without Jackson and Garcon. He is a matchup worry for just about every team and can help make up for the absences.

Jordan Raanan, New York Giants reporter: Consider me skeptical. Reed is a stud when healthy. Jamison Crowder is an up-and-comer as well. But Pryor and Doctson should have the Redskins petrified. Doctson produced close to nothing his rookie season in large part because of injuries. Who knows if he can play, much less stay healthy. Pryor, meanwhile, was allowed to walk, and his market wasn't what was expected in free agency. Jackson and Garcon produced over 2,000 yards receiving last season. It's hard for me to see that as a realistic possibility for Pryor and Doctson.

Tim McManus, Philadelphia Eagles reporter: I think this is a healthy change for Washington overall. Garcon and Jackson are both 30, and it's probably a smart move not to overspend for players on the back end of their careers, particularly if you can replenish the position with some younger talent. I'm a Pryor fan, and after listening to some NFL defensive coaches talk about him, I know that he earned a lot of respect last season. I believe he'll do well. Doctson is more of an unknown because of the Achilles injury that took away much of his rookie year, but he clearly has first-round ability. While I think there will be some growing pains here that could equal an overall drop in receiver production from a year ago, this will still be a group that needs to be respected.