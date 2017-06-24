Terrelle Pryor's growth at WR helped by working with Antonio Brown, Randy Moss

Ever since moving to receiver two years ago, Terrelle Pryor continues to seek help and advice from those who played the position. That’s why the Washington Redskins wideout is working out this summer with one of the NFL’s top wideouts -- Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown -- in Pennsylvania.

Terrelle Pryor and Antonio Brown are working out together. Yoga session looks like no joke 👀@TerrellePryor (via @AB84 on instagram) pic.twitter.com/eHJFPZl3ZA — STACK (@STACKMedia) June 22, 2017

It’s not surprising; Pryor and Brown have been in contact in the past, and Pryor has heeded Brown's advice and incorporated his drills. Pryor will work out with Brown at various points in the summer, and also will head to Charlotte at some point in July to work with former NFL standout Randy Moss, a likely future Hall of Famer. Pryor lives near Pittsburgh.

“I talk to Randy a lot, ask him a lot of questions,” Pryor said in April. “Randy is the one that taught me how to get off the line. He would play with me as the corner and he’d try to be physical with me. It took a long time. I spent a good amount of time just learning and working on how to get off the line.”

Pryor said he and Brown have exchanged texts, and Brown has sent various drills. Pryor asks why the Steelers receiver does them, trying to learn how they can help. They've talked about various routes and how to run them.

Based on Brown’s advice, Pryor has also worn special sunglasses during offseason workouts, designed to prevent him from seeing an object -- in this case the ball -- until it is almost upon him. Sometimes he takes his gloves off, just to get a feel for the ball with his hands.

Pryor, who spent the first four years of his NFL career playing quarterback, switched to receiver in the spring of 2015. He was cut by Cleveland, only to be brought back for the final three games, and then he excelled last year with 1,007 receiving yards. The Redskins signed him to a one-year deal this offseason.

Pryor worked all spring as one of the two starting wideouts, along with Jamison Crowder. Pryor’s desire to learn stands out; it’s why he has a chance to continue developing. Brown is a good place to start if Pryor wants to learn: The Pittsburgh standout has been named All-Pro three times and has averaged 1,579 yards the last four seasons.

“The good ones, they ask questions,” Pryor said, “and never think they’ve got it. They always want to learn. I’m not calling myself a great one, but I think I can get there. I’m always pinpoint in meetings, always answering questions. I jump on a question before anyone else can. I enjoy it. Once you stop learning and think you’ve got it, that’s when you lose. I never want to get to that point. I’m always curious, how to get better and how to be a dominant player and how to make people look at me and say, ‘I want to be like that.’ That’s what drives me.”

And that’s why his plans include working out with Brown and Moss. The Redskins and Pryor hope it drives him to another big season.