Washington Redskins' 2017 camp could be last one with Kirk Cousins

The Washington Redskins open training camp on July 27 at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Virginia. Here’s a closer look at the Redskins’ camp:

Top storyline: It's quarterback Kirk Cousins and whether this will be his last season in Washington. The Redskins failed to reach a long-term deal with Cousins by the July 17 deadline, so now there’s a chance he will be a free agent in the 2018 offseason. He can aid himself by helping the Redskins maintain a strong passing attack despite the loss of receivers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson. Make no mistake: Washington has firepower, but it also has two receivers with no experience (Terrelle Pryor) or very little (Josh Doctson) playing with Cousins. No excuses, though. If Cousins wants the (really, really) big bucks, he must deliver.

QB depth chart: The Redskins have a solid starter in Cousins and a smart backup in Colt McCoy. Cousins has started the past two seasons, setting franchise records in passing yards each season. McCoy has big fans in the organization. It's arm strength that separates the two quarterbacks. Second-year QB Nate Sudfeld, a 2016 sixth-round pick, struggled in training camp last summer. He must show this summer whether he is on track to develop into a future starter or just a backup.

Bubble watch: Receiver Brian Quick. The former Ram, coming off his best season (41 catches, 564 yards), didn’t look great in the spring, and it’s hard to imagine him cracking the Redskins’ top four. If he’s a back-end roster guy, special teams will come into play. Regardless, he’ll need a strong camp to earn a roster spot.

That rookie could start: The obvious one is first-round pick Jonathan Allen at defensive end, considering many would have picked him in the top five, had there been no concerns about his back. Allen worked with the second and third units in the spring, but his talent suggests that he will be an early starter. Fourth-round running back Samaje Perine is another to watch.

Vet to watch: Linebacker Junior Galette. He missed the past two seasons with Achilles injuries, so despite being with Washington since the summer of 2015, he has yet to appear in a game. He shed 15 pounds in hopes it will help him maintain his explosion off the line despite the injuries. If he regains his form, Galette, who posted a combined 22 sacks in 2013 and '14 with New Orleans, could have a solid impact on the pass rush.

Key battle: Inside linebacker. The Redskins signed Zach Brown in the offseason, making him their highest paid inside linebacker. If he starts, he could be one of a possible seven new starters on defense. In the spring, Brown worked mostly with the second defense, though he and Mason Foster split time with the starters in minicamp. Brown’s speed and athleticism will get him on the field; he can help in their nickel package if nothing else. But who starts out of these three: Brown, Foster and Will Compton? Also, third-year Martrell Spaight will sneak into this race if he stays healthy. Coaches like him.

