Redskins' timing was off in talks with Kirk Cousins

Adam Schefter breaks down Washington's offer to Kirk Cousins and why the quarterback turned it down. Schefter explains why Cousins isn't concerned about the money but rather seeking respect from the team. (1:34)

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins’ timing with quarterback Kirk Cousins has been off from the beginning. And it has put them in a tenuous spot as training camp begins next week.

It wasn’t just the inability to strike a long-term deal; there was never any legitimate hope one would be made. It’s when the offers were made and it’s how the team handled the aftermath. The Redskins wanted their side known, but in trying to win a public relations battle, you wonder if they instead lost the war. Money always talks the loudest in any negotiations, but if the money is equal or close? This stuff matters quite a bit.

Regardless, the timing was always off.

Their offer in May needed to be made in late February. The reality is, it would have taken the cost of the next two franchise tags to really get a deal done -- in other words, $58 million guaranteed. But an offer for $53 million guaranteed? At the very least, that would have kick-started a legitimate conversation, or it would have forced Cousins’ hand. The Redskins then could still have tagged him but also engaged in legitimate trade talks -- just to see what's out there.

If there would have been no counter to the original offer, then the Redskins could legitimately say, "Hey, we tried. Time to part ways." They could have looked hard at quarterbacks in the draft, preparing for the inevitable. Former general manager Scot McCloughan was not involved in contract discussions so had he remained, there still would have been no deal. But he likely would have pushed for a trade.

Kirk Cousins is betting on himself again after he and the Redskins failed to reach a deal. Gavin Baker/Icon Sportswire

But that same offer in May? It had no chance. Cousins is comfortable playing on a one-year deal and knows the Redskins could use the transition tag on him next offseason for $28.7 million. Free agency still would loom at some point. Signing the Redskins’ offer in May would have cost him, potentially, tens of millions in the future.

Cousins knows what sort of payday awaits. He’s bet on himself for his entire football career, and it’s worked. If he plays as he did last season -- a good year in which some games he looked excellent and others too ordinary -- then a big offer would greet him if he hit free agency. Or he’d be tagged again and, perhaps, he’d hit free agency in 2019 when he’d make even more guaranteed.

Also, because of the timing, it would be damn tough to make a legitimate trade involving Cousins. San Francisco is the one place that makes the most sense because of Cousins’ established relationship with coach Kyle Shanahan. Cousins can’t sign a long-term deal with anyone now, but the 49ers would at least know his desire to do it with them after the season. But the 49ers can pursue him next offseason -- or if they’re real bad again -- have a shot at a top college quarterback. Why make a move now?

Any other team would be taking a major risk that he’d bolt after the season, unless tagged again. So what would that team give up for that scenario? The timing is off. (Not to mention: The Redskins are better this season with Cousins. He can handle this situation and coach Jay Gruden is a good one. Trading Cousins would leave them with two quarterbacks, one of whom, Nate Sudfeld, has zero game experience.) The problem, of course, was the statement now created a situation that could turn fans against their starting quarterback. Based on my Twitter feed, some already had before the statement. Still, that statement gets made when you feel you're at the end of a situation, not in an ongoing one.

Finally, the Redskins’ offer before the scouting combine -- and before the franchise tag was applied in early March -- was one that probably would have ignited serious talks in 2016 or led to a deal. It was a five-year offer worth approximately $20 million per year with $40 million guaranteed (I had heard it was a "low guarantee;" Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the figure Monday). Had it been made the previous offseason? It would have hit the average per year Cousins’ side desired, knowing how the tag game might play out.

The Redskins weren’t yet convinced Cousins deserved that sort of deal; it wasn't one person holding it up, either. They weren’t alone, as Cousins’ worth was debated around the league. There was not a consensus on his value. But once Brock Osweiler received a deal for $18 million per year, it changed the game. The Redskins opted to wait and see rather than make another offer. It was their right. Cousins played well enough that his price tag increased (along with the salary cap). Now it’s Cousins’ side that wants to wait. It’s their right, too.

And here we are.