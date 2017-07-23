Al Saunders predicts Pro Bowl season for Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor

The numbers jumped out, but the contract offers did not. Maybe some didn't trust that Washington Redskins receiver Terrelle Pryor could duplicate last year's stats -- even though it was just his first year at a new position.

One of his former coaches in Cleveland says that won't be a problem.

"I will be shocked if he isn't in the Pro Bowl," said Browns receivers coach Al Saunders, via ESPN's Pat McManamon. "He's going to have that kind of year."

Terrelle Pryor's position coach with the Browns believes the Redskins have a future Pro Bowl receiver. Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr./Icon Sportswire

The Redskins certainly hope so. They signed Pryor after losing Pierre Garcon (whom they did not try to keep) and DeSean Jackson (whom they did) in free agency. Both surpassed 1,000 yards and were accomplished receivers.

Pryor finished last season with 77 catches and 1,007 yards, hoping it would lead to a massive payday. The Browns offered a four-year deal for $8 million per season. Pryor opted for free agency and signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. Another big season could land the payday he'd like.

This season, Pryor is playing with a better quarterback, Kirk Cousins, and is surrounded by more talent. But the Redskins' passing game revolves more around tight end Jordan Reed and receiver Jamison Crowder.

Pryor worked all spring alongside Crowder with the starters. Pryor's size and athleticism -- he's 6-foot-4 -- will provide Cousins with a different sort of target. Pryor also runs fast, so the deep ball will remain a threat. The effort Pryor put into transitioning from quarterback -- which he played his first three seasons in the NFL -- led him to last year's success.

Pryor, in various interviews, has credited Saunders for helping him grow as a receiver. In the spring, Pryor said, "He's a big reason I made this transition, instilling confidence in me."

Saunders is a big fan.

"Working with Terrelle Pryor was a delight. He was a special guy," Saunders said late in the spring. "When you look at it, one year, never playing receiver in his life and going for over 1,000 yards, 70-some catches -- what he did was unprecedented. In one year. And I've worked with Antwaan Randle El and other guys that have made the transition from quarterback to wide receiver, but I think history will say that what Terrelle has done is phenomenal."