Preston Smith tops Redskins' list of players with something to prove

The list of Washington Redskins facing critical junctures doesn't include only starters. It includes backups who could play a prominent role this season or in the future. It features former high draft picks and a onetime standout pass-rusher.

There are, of course, many players facing critical junctures. But these seven stand out for various reasons, whether because of their ability to help now or in the future:

Linebacker Preston Smith: The Redskins drafted Ryan Anderson in the second round. Outside linebacker was a priority, in part, because of Smith's lack of development. They also weren't sure what to expect from linebacker Junior Galette (coming off two missed seasons because of Achilles injuries). Also, Trent Murphy's four-game suspension meant Washington would need another option for at least a quarter of the season.

Still, Smith worked as the starter throughout the spring. He remains a talented player, though one who needed to mature in terms of his work habits. Last offseason, Smith talked about how he altered his diet. Word is, he did the same in 2017 -- and invested more into his workouts. That's a good step. Players have said his talent reminds them of Aldon Smith. Now he must go from being close to big plays to making them.

The Redskins need linebacker Preston Smith's productivity to match his talent.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland: A few plays definitely went against him in 2016, but Breeland remains a starter. He is definitely capable of a strong season once again; he steadily improved each of his first three years. He also is entering the final year of his contract, and the Redskins have drafted corners in the third round of the past two drafts (Kendall Fuller and Fabian Moreau). In other words, possible replacements are in house.

Linebacker Junior Galette: He's trying to complete a difficult task -- return from missing two seasons thanks to consecutive Achilles injuries. Galette's get-off was tremendous in the past, and if it remains close to what it was when recording a combined 22 sacks in 2013 and '14, he can help Washington. Galette said in the spring that he weighed in the upper 240s. That's on the lighter end for an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense -- Smith and Ryan Kerrigan both weigh at least 259 -- but it doesn't mean Galette can't withstand an every-down role. But the Redskins do have players who can handle run responsibilities; they need pass-rushers. If that's all Galette becomes, he can still make a big impact.

Quarterback Nate Sudfeld: With uncertainty regarding Kirk Cousins' future beyond 2017 -- although some predict his future is certain and won't include Washington -- Sudfeld's development is worth watching. At this time last year, former general manager Scot McCloughan was telling people Sudfeld could become a starter in a year or two. Sudfeld, though, struggled in his first camp and threw too many interceptions. However, it's all about growth, and after an offseason of work, how much progress will he have made? A lot of it will come down to what coaches call upper-body twitch; it's what they feel separates Cousins from Sudfeld and Colt McCoy -- the suddenness of a throw. A good starter must have that ability.

Sudfeld just needs to show that he's worth developing. If Cousins isn't around in 2018, the Redskins need a younger player to groom behind McCoy. How Sudfeld progresses will determine part of the Redskins' direction at quarterback in the offseason.

Receiver Josh Doctson: There will be natural growing pains for Doctson, who missed 14 games last season and most of the summer. But he was a first-round pick in 2016 and was the only receiver the Redskins wanted in the opening round, so they clearly like his talent. After losing two proven, veteran receivers -- Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson -- the Redskins need production from their high-level talent. That's Doctson. This isn't about making an instant impact, but he must at least contribute immediately and show steady growth.

Receiver Ryan Grant: The coaches have raved about his route running for the past three seasons, calling it the best on the team. Grant has caught a combined 39 passes in three seasons. In the past two years, Cousins' passer rating when targeting Grant was 75.2, and his completion percentage was 59.6, a low figure given that the average yards per attempt was 6.4. Part of the problem for Grant, of course, has been playing behind Jackson and Garcon, which has limited his opportunities. With those two gone and with Doctson still learning the NFL game, Grant can prove his coaches right. Now in his fourth season, it's time.

Running back Rob Kelley: He was terrific in his first three starts as a rookie last season, averaging 4.79 yards per carry. In his last six, however, he averaged only 3.3 yards per rush. That must change. Coach Jay Gruden has praised Kelley often during the offseason, and Kelley knows he must work on his patience through the hole and help more in the passing game. He will have a serious challenger in Samaje Perine for the job, and the Redskins would like to get third-down back Chris Thompson more touches. Kelley has to know how quickly things can change; a year ago at this time, Matt Jones entered as the No. 1 back by a decent amount. Now? Jones is a long shot to make the roster.