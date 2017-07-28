Redskins CB Josh Norman believes he had Pro Bowl season in 2016

Redskins corner Josh Norman said the Odell Beckham 'stuff' is in the past -- and he only discusses it because people bring it up. He and the Giants' receiver have had their issues the last two years. Video by John Keim (0:19)

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cornerback Josh Norman didn’t earn a Pro Bowl berth in his first season with the Washington Redskins. To Norman, it was just semantics. But he also knows a slight change in the Redskins’ defense could help him return.

Norman’s first season with Washington didn’t go quite the same way of his final season with Carolina. In 2015, he was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate thanks to four interceptions, two touchdowns and three forced fumbles. Last season, he played for a defense that struggled and on a team that failed to make the postseason. Norman, though, said in the spring that it might have been his best season.

Friday, he said he believed he had a Pro Bowl-caliber season.

“Of course I do. Every year I feel that way,” Norman said. “Every year I improve. I’ve gotten better in so many ways, so many attributes, not just on the field, but off the field as well -- with teammates, being a voice of reason.”

The Redskins gave Norman a $15-million-per-year contract to be a defensive standout. They're hoping that by being surrounded by what they believe is an improved roster, Norman's impact will be more noticeable.

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, shown covering Terrelle Pryor during a drill Thursday, won't play as much press coverage in his second season with Washington. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Norman still finished with two interceptions, three forced fumbles and was the best player on the defense. But he also led the NFL with 14 penalties. Norman wasn’t sure if having all those penalties somehow had an impact on a failure to return to the Pro Bowl.

“I can’t go and do anything about it now," Norman said. "All you have got to do is do things for the future and hope it don’t happen. If it does, it’s spilled milk. You can’t cry over it. You’ve just got to continue to play your game, be aggressive and physical. That’s God’s note, man. It’s physicality and that’s what we bring, and whatever the case may be, so be it.”

The Redskins have tweaked their coverage schemes under new coordinator Greg Manusky and secondary coach Torrian Gray. They want Norman to play a little more off the ball; he has liked playing press coverage in the past. But by playing off, it enables Norman to get a longer read on the quarterback. And that, in theory, leads to more big plays.

“It's great. I enjoy it,” Norman said. “It's definitely going to be a fun year for me. I see [plays] so fast, and being off, I see things a lot more down the field. It becomes massive to me.”

One of Norman’s strengths is his ability to anticipate plays, owing in large part to his film study and instincts. He’s adept at remembering routes from earlier in the game.

“Then a certain situation is telling me what is going to come, and I trigger,” Norman said. “I don’t even think about it. Like I said, it’s God-given, and it’s enhancing over time and being in a system to where you develop those things. You start remembering routes and combinations, and that’s where you win.”