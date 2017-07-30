Kirk Cousins in good position to handle change within Redskins offense

RICHMOND, Va. -- Maybe if he had lost two standout receivers a year or two ago it would be different. The same is true for his playcaller. But Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is in a better place after starting -- and playing well -- for two years. And it's put him in a position where he can handle change.

It's a matter of him having success. It's also a matter of Cousins now entering his third year as a starter -- and his sixth in the NFL. Forget the contract status, Cousins is in a good spot, which means the Redskins are as well. It's not just about stats, it's about handling the details of the position. That's what the coaches see: his comfort level with pass concepts and protections, his pre-snap reads, and more.

"He's just getting better, more comfortable," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. "Obviously we see how accurate he is with the football. He can throw any type of ball you want -- a deep ball, a crossing pass, a short pass, he's got great accuracy."

But it goes beyond that for Gruden.

"Now that he understands the protections, he feels more comfortable in the pocket, the scheme, what plays we like versus what coverage, what audibles we want to get to versus certain blitzes and looks," Gruden said. "He's just going to continue to get better and better. We just have to provide him with more information and find out what he can do and what he can't do and just go from there. Not a lot he can't do, really. He's a fun guy to coach and a fun guy to see how much he's grown from year in to year out. From his first year when I had him to now, it's amazing how much better he is."

So when he loses an offensive coordinator such as Sean McVay or receivers such as Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, Cousins doesn't need to flinch. He still has excellent talent around him -- receivers Terrelle Pryor and Josh Doctson have looked good -- and Gruden became a head coach because of his playcalling ability.

Cousins has always believed in himself, but the last two seasons -- with 54 touchdowns to 23 interceptions and nearly 10,000 yards -- have deepened his confidence. It can sometimes be hard to see, but it's there. Cousins is making changes at the line deeper in the play count, for example, knowing what he can and can't do -- and it helps that the starting linemen, all five of whom return, can adapt quickly, too.

Despite the offseason contract talk, Cousins entered camp in a good frame of mind. In many ways, any issues would have occurred last season when his side was disappointed at the lack of a long-term deal. This past offseason they knew it would be difficult.

But the overriding point surrounds his comfort level with this group, this offense, his play.

"You have to believe that you can do it to then have the confidence," Cousins said. "It took time for me to develop that in this league, but being able to play now through a couple of seasons, that builds confidence and that helps. My teammates do believe in me. So that really helps, and I can't say it enough, I really like our locker room, I like our guys. We've got some goofy guys on this team, but they're good guys. They're not about themselves, they're about the group, and I love that. So I'm excited about the group we have and couldn't ask for better."

There's no need for Cousins to focus on what he doesn't have, whether it's a long-term contract or proven veteran receivers; what he does have is good enough. He's the leader of the offense. He doesn't have dominant personalities to deal with minus Jackson and Garcon, both of whom often displayed their displeasure (Cousins has remained in contact with Garcon, for what it's worth, and they respect one another). Both can play, but now Cousins can -- and should -- take more of a leadership role in the huddle.

"I feel good about where we are in terms of talent that's there on the field and I feel good about Jay calling plays and running this offense," Cousins said. "There's enough firepower there and there's enough people in place that we just have got to fine-tune."

Similar changes two years ago might have produced more anxiety. There's no reason for that to be the case now.