With Redskins needing more, Preston Smith eating less -- no sweets or bread

RICHMOND, Va. -- The altered diet was supposed to help last season. Washington Redskins linebacker Preston Smith cut out sweets, hoping to firm up his body and improve his performance -- or at least build off a strong finish to his rookie season.

It didn't work. Smith didn't have the sort of season Washington hoped. He wasn't bad, he just didn't progress at the pace they hoped. So now Smith is back touting changes to his diet.

"I was winging a lot of stuff [last year]," Smith said. "Now there's no fried foods. I cut out sweets, no breads. I'm staying straight to that diet."

Diet alone won't turn Smith into a consistent pass-rusher, one who finishes more plays. The Redskins also hope to have more choices this season, drafting Ryan Anderson in the second round and getting back Junior Galette. If Smith isn't getting it done, someone else will. He continues to work with the starters, but entering his third season, Smith will need to show more.

Preston Smith is controlling what he can in an effort to give the Redskins a more consistent pass rush. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

He recorded eight sacks as a rookie -- with six coming in the last seven games. That number dropped to 4.5 last season, a low sum for an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. Coaches bemoaned how often he was close but unable to finish.

Sacks can be a tricky stat; coaches like consistent pressure. But Smith was inconsistent in this area, showing flashes of potential. Smith recorded two sacks and intercepted a pass against the Minnesota Vikings. In other games, he was silent.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he wants to see steady improvement. He said Smith looks "bigger and stronger. It looks like he's worked hard in the offseason, which is a big plus."

Smith said he started doing more stretching exercises and getting massages, in addition to his changed diet. But his workouts largely remained the same, he said. The result: He's down to 262 pounds, compared to 270 last season.

"If I don't eat well, I know I'll come out here sluggish," Smith said. "If I eat bad or have a horrible breakfast or overeat, then it can be detrimental to everything I'm doing."

He didn't hire a chef but will sometimes have meals prepared for him. He has a friend who attended culinary school. He'll cook for Smith -- baked fish, grilled chicken and the like. Nothing fancy, but he will put his own spicy spin on what could be bland meals.

"I get tired eating the same thing, but it's about being disciplined," Smith said. "The only thing I've changed is being more disciplined in the stuff I do."

Smith also said he wasn't bothered the Redskins drafted Anderson in the second round. They wanted more outside linebacker depth. They weren't sure what to expect from Smith or the twice-injured Galette, and Trent Murphy was suspended for the first four games.

One of Smith's former coaches at Mississippi State, David Turner, preached a message that resonates.

"He'd always say, 'Worry about what you can control,'" Smith said. "I can't control who they draft or the next person they bring in. All I can control is my play, my effort and how well I perform on Sundays. If I play the way I can play, we'll be a good team."

Playing well means making more plays consistently. Gruden said having better coverage in the secondary will help Smith, as it should help any pass-rusher. But others found a way to record sacks and make plays without that extra time.

"We like where he is," Gruden said. "He's going to get better and better. He's still young. We can move him around a little bit on the line, too. It'll help him on third down ... . He's a great athlete. He's a good benefit for us because he's so versatile."

The Redskins did this with Smith last year, too. In some packages, Smith played over the center or guard -- something he'll do again this year. But that can only occur in obvious pass-rush situations; at his size, Smith is too small inside for anything else. Still, the Redskins want to take advantage of someone with length who rushes well inside -- and having more depth on the outside. In some packages, they can pair Smith with Galette on the same side and run stunts. Smith's talent reminded some teammates of former San Francisco star rusher Aldon Smith.

But Preston Smith knows he must produce. And he knows an improved diet means a better body. Maybe it's the difference in being a little quicker getting into the backfield. Maybe not.

"I don't know," Smith said. "We'll see this season ... I just have to find ways to get closer to the quarterback."